Diaspora Jews rally around Eylon Levy, demand his reinstatement

The group We Are Tov (the Hebrew word for good) launched a petition on Wednesday, calling for the reinstatement of the suspended Government Spokesperson Eylon Levy.

The petition, made on Change.org, has a goal of 10,000 signatories and has already accumulated over 8,000.

We Are Tov, addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, wrote, “We, the undersigned, urge the Prime Minister's Office to lift the suspension imposed on Eylon Levy, the Israeli Government's spokesman.

“Eylon's invaluable role, especially in a time when narratives are critically shaped by the media, cannot be overstated. He stands as a beacon of truth amidst a sea of misinformation. His efforts have significantly contributed to informing and educating the public in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other English-speaking countries about the complexities and realities on the ground.”

Addressing the cause of the suspension, a response to an X post made by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, the group said that the punitive measures against Levy were "unjust and counterproductive." GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN Eylon Levy defends Israel.

1️⃣ If it were possible to have a pause to get the hostages out, we would obviously have grabbed it with both hands. Hamas must be pressured to back down from its delusional demands. 2️⃣ It is factually incorrect that the flow of aid has not increased. Last week we had a record… https://t.co/Yriptygryc — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) March 7, 2024

Emanuel Miller, a media analyst who worked closely with Levy, wrote on X that “I spent a not-inconsiderable amount of time with Eylon Levy preparing, researching, and fact-checking his videos and scripts for his daily briefings.

“One thing cannot be clear enough: The tweet he sent made a point made repeatedly in his official capacity as government spokesman, directly to the camera from the PMO studio itself. The scripts were vetted and approved by PMO officials and nobody EVER voiced concern over this point.

“Somebody with influence is choosing to make a mountain out of a molehill over this.”

I spent a not-inconsiderable amount of time with Eylon Levy preparing, researching and fact-checking his videos and scripts for his daily briefings.One thing cannot be clear enough: The tweet he sent made a point made repeatedly in his official capacity as government spokesman,… — (((Emanuel Miller))) (@emanumiller) March 20, 2024

A few weeks ago, N12 reported that Sara Netanyahu tried to have Levy removed from his role for participating in the Israeli judicial reform protests before the Israel-Hamas War.

The group asserted that Levy’s response to Cameron “only corrected a factual inaccuracy [about humanitarian aid to Gaza]” and “ highlighted Israel's commitment to humanitarian efforts, a narrative often overshadowed.”

“At a time when public opinion is increasingly influenced by misinformation and Hamas propaganda, Eylon Levy's role in disseminating factual, clear, and concise information is indispensable,” the group wrote. “His suspension not only hinders the effective communication of Israel's policies and actions but also limits the global understanding of the challenges and complexities faced by all parties involved in this conflict.

“We understand the importance of diplomatic relations and the sensitivities surrounding international communications. However, we believe Eylon's dedication to truthfully informing the public serves the best interests of not only Israel but also of fostering a more informed and nuanced global conversation regarding the region's ongoing challenges.

“In light of the above, we strongly request that the Prime Minister's Office reinstate Eylon Levy immediately. We cannot afford to lose such a valuable advocate for our nation. We hope this petition underscores the widespread support for Eylon Levy and the appreciation for his commitment to factual reporting and engagement with the global community.”

About We Are Tov

We Are Tov described themselves as a collective “dedicated to combating antisemitism, debunking misinformation, and critically assessing the application of fundamental principles in a world full of contradictions.”