North American Jewish groups alert for Iranian attacks after Syria strike

Jewish organizations Secure Community Network (SCN) and the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) urged Jewish communities across North America to remain alert in fear of an Iranian regime-sponsored attack in revenge for an alleged Israeli Monday airstrike in Syria that killed top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) personnel.

SCN and ADL said that their heightened caution level came in response to IRGC chief Major General Hossein Salami's Friday threats to "punish the Zionist regime" for the alleged killing of IRGC Quds force commander Mohammed Reza Zahedi and six other officers in Syria. The Jewish organizations noted reports that 28 Israeli embassies and consulates and other diplomatic offices were put on high alert due to these threats.

“In this moment of escalating international tension, the lights are blinking bright red, and they are blinking fast," SCN and ADL said in a joint statement. "The Jewish community across North America is facing unprecedented antisemitism and a heightened threat landscape and we must increase our vigilance to protect the community. We have a dual imperative to prioritize safety and security while continuing to live our lives as proud Jews."

Heightened security concerns

There was no actionable information from law enforcement about specific facilities, but SCN and ADL expressed concern that the Iranian Quds Day and the last days of Ramadan could be seen as a symbolic opportunity for Iran or its terrorist proxies to attack Jewish targets. Demonstrators carry banners and flags as a flare burns during a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, outside Al Kalouti mosque near the Israeli embassy in Amman, Jordan, March 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Alaa Al-Sukhni)

"We are urging Jewish institutions to remain open and operational while those in charge of security, community leaders, and indeed all members of the community should heighten awareness and security measures across organizations and in daily activities," said SCN and ADL. "We must not allow those who seek to spread fear to win. We will never abandon what makes us Jewish in the face of those who wish us harm.”

ADL and SCN also cited the terrorist plot to assassinate National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, which the Shin Bet announced had been foiled on Thursday, as lending to their worries.

SCN, ADL, the American Jewish Committee (AJC), The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), and the Orthodox Union (OU) issued a joint statement on March 26 decrying US Congress's March 23 $30.5 million cuts to the Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

“The cut in NSGP funding presents a significant challenge to the safety and security of our communities at a time when threats to religious and nonprofit organizations are at a record high. These funds are not just grants; they are lifelines that have fortified vital institutions against hate and violence. The security measures these funds have supported at Jewish facilities across the country have saved lives and prevented tragedy," said the six organizations.

"Since its inception, the NSGP has played a pivotal role in enhancing the physical security of Jewish facilities and facilities across faith-based communities that are at increased risk of being targeted by hate, violence, and terrorism. These funds have provided critical support for security enhancements such as surveillance cameras, fortified entry points, and emergency preparedness training.

In the last two years alone, at-risk Jewish institutions and facilities have seen a substantial increase in funding, directly contributing to the safety and resilience of communities across the country."

As reported by the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Only 42% of the $305 million in security funding was used last year, though the Jewish organizations said in their statement that security needs have risen since the October 7 Massacre.