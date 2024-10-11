Jerry Seinfeld: 'Let's go, Mets! Let's go IDF!'

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld shared his support for the IDF at a NY Mets game.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 11, 2024 04:47
Jerry Seinfeld and his family lend their support to the families of hostages and missing persons (photo credit: The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum )
Jerry Seinfeld and his family lend their support to the families of hostages and missing persons
(photo credit: The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum )

Jerry Seinfeld shared his support for the IDF at a New York Mets game in a video posted on X/Twitter on Thursday.

In the X post, a fan behind the camera stated that his brother was watching from the Gaza border, and the video would be for him. 

The comedian responded with a smile, "Let's go, Mets! Let's go IDF!"

Supporting Israel

Since the Hamas massacre on October 7, Seinfeld has been one of the few celebrities to vocally express support for the Jewish state in the war against Hamas.

A few days after the attacks in 2023, Seinfeld shared on his Instagram that he had worked on a kibbutz when he was a teenager, and since then, he has loved the Jewish homeland. 

Jerry Seinfeld (left) tours Kibbutz Be’eri on December 19, 2023. (credit: Noam Lanir)
Jerry Seinfeld (left) tours Kibbutz Be’eri on December 19, 2023. (credit: Noam Lanir)

In December, he traveled to Israel along with his family for a solidarity visit, where he met with families of Israeli hostages and with members of Kibbutz Be'eri. 



Related Tags
Israel
IDF
United States
Diaspora