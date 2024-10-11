Jerry Seinfeld: 'Let's go, Mets! Let's go IDF!'

Jerry Seinfeld shared his support for the IDF at a New York Mets game in a video posted on X/Twitter on Thursday.

In the X post, a fan behind the camera stated that his brother was watching from the Gaza border, and the video would be for him.

The comedian responded with a smile, "Let's go, Mets! Let's go IDF!"

Jerry Seinfeld at the Mets Game:“Let’s go IDF and Let’s go Mets!” @theisraelfiles pic.twitter.com/dqqmLhDAc9 — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) October 10, 2024

Supporting Israel

Since the Hamas massacre on October 7, Seinfeld has been one of the few celebrities to vocally express support for the Jewish state in the war against Hamas.

A few days after the attacks in 2023, Seinfeld shared on his Instagram that he had worked on a kibbutz when he was a teenager, and since then, he has loved the Jewish homeland. Jerry Seinfeld (left) tours Kibbutz Be’eri on December 19, 2023. (credit: Noam Lanir)

In December, he traveled to Israel along with his family for a solidarity visit, where he met with families of Israeli hostages and with members of Kibbutz Be'eri.