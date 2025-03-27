Sylvan Adams: Antisemitism conference critics focused on politics rather than dialogue 

Critics of the International Conference on Combating Antisemitism are too focused on politics, advised World Jewish Congress Israel Region President Sylvan Adams in a speech at the Thursday event, encouraging those who withdrew from the conference to engage in dialogue so that the right and left-wing of politics could stand together against antisemitism.

“I disagree with the critics of this conference, who complained about the speaker list,” said Adams, in reference to the controversy over the attendance of far-right European politicians. “I think that they are too focused on politics, whether someone is left or right leaning, and labelled an extremist.”

Adams reminded that antisemitism was a problem across the political spectrum, and argued that the labels of right and left were unhelpful when engaging with the Jewish community, which was not wholly given to one political orientation.

“We Jews need friends, and if members of the right or left dissociate themselves from, and call out the antisemites, then I am happy that they have agreed to come to Israel to publicly express these views,” said Adams. “Some of these parties will win elections, and their support for us will be enormously important.” SYLVAN ADAMS hugs Supernova festival survivor Chen Malca. (credit: SYLVAN ADAMS)

The representatives of Jewish communities, who boycotted the conference because they felt they should have been consulted about the participants, should reach out and speak with him about the matter, Adams encouraged.

“We Jews are not the boycotters. No, it is the haters and antisemites who encourage boycotts of our products, institutions, and people. Jews are the People of the Book; we engage in debate, not boycott,” said Adams. “So let’s talk to each other. I am your bridge. “

Donald Trump's presidency

Adams reminded that many Jews had voted for political figures that some had considered controversial, just as US President Donald Trump, “who captured a significantly increased share of the Jewish vote in America, even if it was still less than the majority of our community. “

Trump’s stance against antisemitism , regardless of whether one supported all of his policies, were commendable, Adams noted. He pointed to the recent deal with Columbia University to address campus antisemitism, which he believes would likely result in other universities following suit.

Adams expanded on the importance of the issue of Trump’s response to the organizations protesting on campus, asserting that “these demonstrations are notspontaneous. “

The protests were led by operatives paid by Qatar, Iran, and China, Adams warned.

“Qatar is not our friend. If they were, they would have rounded up the billionaire Hamas scoundrels that they have been protecting,” said Adams. “Beginning with the Qatari propaganda network of Al Jazeera, they also created a massive pre-meditated campaign to infiltrate Western universities and institutions, that pushes an anti-Israel, antisemitic ideology that we have seen openly manifested since October 7th in ugly demonstrations and tent camps.”

Adams noted that the protests were not pro-Palestinian, as some had described, as they didn’t care about the conditions of Palestinians in Syria or Lebanon.

Anti-Israel radicalism

Radical anti-Israel Muslims and “useful idiot ideological captives” had revealed a latent antisemitism post-October 7 Massacre.

In the face of this anti-Israel radicalism, Adams said that Trump and his cabinet were strong supporters of Israel.

“We have never had a better friend in the Whitehouse,” said Adams. “This should not be a controversial statement in the Jewish world.

Adams thanked Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli for inviting speakers “from all political stripes,” including National Rally President Jordan Bardella.

“A very special thank you to Mr. Jordan Bardella, for your visit, and brave words on behalf of the Jews,” said Adams. “If you and [National Rally parliamentary leader] Marine Le Pen stand up to defend our basic rights and freedoms, I am with you. “

Adams finished with a call to action in response to the 2023 Hamas-led pogrom.

“We suffered unimaginable brutality at the hands of cruel, monstrous Gazans October 7. As we did in the aftermath of this pogrom, I call on all parties, all Jews, to seek common ground, and unite,” said Adams. “We can defeat any enemy, including antisemitism, and continue to be a light onto the world. “