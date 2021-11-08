The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Breakaway hassidic leader greeted joyfully in US

Rabbi Shaul Alter broke away from the mainstream Gur community in 2019 and is now establishing institutions for his new hassidic community

By JEREMY SHARON
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2021 19:47
Rabbi Shaul Alter, head of a breakaway faction in the Gerrer hassidic community, at a celebration last week (photo credit: YOSSI CHULL)
Rabbi Shaul Alter, head of a breakaway faction in the Gerrer hassidic community, at a celebration last week
(photo credit: YOSSI CHULL)
The head of a breakaway faction of the Gur hassidic (ultra-Orthodox) community has been greeted rapturously in America, where he is currently visiting, with thousands lining the streets to greet him and participate in celebrations for his visit.
In a dramatic sequence of events in 2019, Rabbi Shaul Alter, the first cousin of the grand rabbi of the Gur hassidic dynasty, Rabbi Yaakov Aryeh Alter, split away from the main Gur community following years of tension between the two, with some 300 families in Israel following him at the time.
The split was striking because of Gur’s status as the largest, wealthiest and most influential of the hassidic communities in Israel. As one of the largest hassidic movements in the world, the schism dealt a serious blow to its prestige.
The new community, known as Hassidut Alter, now numbers some 500 families, with another 300 in the US, while the mainstream Gur community in Israel is thought to number as many as 100,000 people.
Alter is currently on a trip to the US where he has been visiting members of the Gur community who have split from the mainstream sect and joined his new one.
New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, top, third from left, meets with haredi Orthodox Jewish leaders in Borough Park, Brooklyn, in an undated photo supplied by his campaign. (credit: YANG FOR NEW YORK)New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, top, third from left, meets with haredi Orthodox Jewish leaders in Borough Park, Brooklyn, in an undated photo supplied by his campaign. (credit: YANG FOR NEW YORK)
He has also met with hassidic grand rabbis in America who are friendly towards him and has been fundraising for the planned Jerusalem headquarters of the new Gur community.
Having left last Tuesday, Alter has met with some of the most senior Gerrer officials in the US and visited some of its most established institutions which have switched allegiance from the mainstream grouping in Israel to Hassidut Alter.
The climax of Alter’s visit was a tisch (joyous Hassidic celebration) after Shabbat ended this past Saturday when an estimated 15,000 people attended the event in Borough Park, New York in an enormous marquee set up for the rabbi’s visit.
Thousands of hassidim lined the street for Alter as he left the location after the event.
Shaul Alter also visited a Lakewood, New Jersey yeshiva and gave a Torah lesson reportedly attended by hundreds of people.
Earlier this year, Shaul Alter’s new community conducted a wildly successful fundraising campaign which garnered some NIS 50 million, of which NIS 40m. has been spent on the purchase of land for the new sect’s headquarters on Jeremiah Street in Jerusalem.
One of the main goals of Alter’s trip to the US was to raise the necessary funds to finance the actual construction of the building.
The headquarters, planned to be eight floors, will house the new community’s central synagogue, study hall and its other institutions such as schools and yeshivas.
Following the split in Gur in 2019, the leadership of the mainstream Gur community began enacting severe sanctions against the breakaway families with children harassed out of their schools and yeshivas, people fired from their jobs and a variety of other measures taken against those who joined Shaul Alter’s new community.
Although some of the families who left returned to the central Gur community because of these reprisals, Hassidut Alter has grown over the last two years as families have grown confident that they would be able to find a home in the new community.
Alter’s success in raising money for the new headquarters and institutions is critical for the future of his young community since hassidic life revolves around community institutions and events, as well as schools and yeshivas for its children, without which a community has little viability.


Tags rabbi hassidim usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stand strong against reopening of US consulate - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

By shunning COP26, Russia and China could doom us all

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by