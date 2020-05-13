Brooklyn Chabad rabbi was arrested after police officers came across three of his children — ages 11, 8 and 2 — walking unaccompanied by an adult several blocks from their home.

Rabbi Noah Chakoff, who leads the Chabad center in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Dumbo, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child on Sunday morning, the New York Daily News reported . He was released shortly thereafter after prosecutors declined to pursue the case.

The police sent an ambulance to the scene, Chakoff’s defense attorney told the newspaper. They did not arrest his wife, who is eight months pregnant and remained at home with the couple’s children, according to the report.