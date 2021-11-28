Criticism has been voiced by Diaspora leaders and activists for olim in Israel against the new closure of Israel’s borders to foreign nationals, saying that it tells immigrants and Diaspora Jews that the government of Israel does not take them into account.

On Saturday night, the cabinet decided to ban all foreign nationals from entering the country for two weeks due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant , except for certain exemptions, as it has done for much of 2021.

Vaccinated Israeli citizens will have to isolate upon return for three days, and those unvaccinated for at least a week together with a negative PCR test.

“The Jewish state is the home of all Jews, especially in times of crisis,” said Chief Rabbi of South Africa Warren Goldstein.

“A total closure of the State of Israel to world Jewry signals to Jewish communities that from Israel’s perspective they are second-class Jews,” he continued.

“The new variant doesn’t distinguish between Jews who have Israeli citizenship and other Jews, he continued in reference to the different entry policies for citizens and foreign nationals and asserted that variants could be prevented from entering the country could through effective testing and quarantine policies, instead of entry bans.

“Do not close the gates of the State of Israel to us. This is a slippery slope that is likely to do more harm than good.

“I call on the prime minister and members of the corona cabinet to think again about the consequences before making a decision.”

Founder of the Yad L’Olim organization which assists immigrants and former Knesset member Rabbi Dov Lipman said that Israel needs to take action to protect its citizens, but must take into consideration the people its decisions affect.

Decisions are being made with zero clarity and with no care for those who are being banned from entry,” said Lipman in response to the ban.

“I am at the Knesset today trying to get more clarity so people can understand the rules and to fight for a proper exceptions committee. There are real-time situations of humanitarian needs and the government must establish a clear and transparent process for these requests.”

Former MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh, head of Nefesh B’Nefesh ’s new Institute for Aliyah Policy and Strategy, was also critical of the impact the travel ban would have on immigrants and their families abroad.

“Parents of lone soldiers, bnot sherut [national service enlistees], those marking births/weddings/missing [their relatives], are not just tourists. Children to aging parents are not just ‘tourists’,” Cotler-Wunsh tweeted.

“A Nation-state which encourages Aliyah must create separate holistic, clear, and transparent policies for families of those who left all behind, subject to health requirements, vaccination, quarantine, testing.”