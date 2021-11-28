The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Criticism voiced by Diaspora leaders, Olim activists against border closure

Chief Rabbi of South Africa: A total closure of State of Israel to world Jewry signals to Jewish communities that from Israel’s perspective they are second-class Jews.

By JEREMY SHARON
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 13:31
Diaspora Jews at Ben-Gurion Airport after making Aliyah to Israel. (photo credit: THE JEWISH AGENCY)
Diaspora Jews at Ben-Gurion Airport after making Aliyah to Israel.
(photo credit: THE JEWISH AGENCY)
Criticism has been voiced by Diaspora leaders and activists for olim in Israel against the new closure of Israel’s borders to foreign nationals, saying that it tells immigrants and Diaspora Jews that the government of Israel does not take them into account. 
On Saturday night, the cabinet decided to ban all foreign nationals from entering the country for two weeks due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant, except for certain exemptions, as it has done for much of 2021. 
Vaccinated Israeli citizens will have to isolate upon return for three days, and those unvaccinated for at least a week together with a negative PCR test.
“The Jewish state is the home of all Jews, especially in times of crisis,” said Chief Rabbi of South Africa Warren Goldstein. 
“A total closure of the State of Israel to world Jewry signals to Jewish communities that from Israel’s perspective they are second-class Jews,” he continued. 
South Africa’s Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein. (credit: Courtesy)South Africa’s Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein. (credit: Courtesy)
“The new variant doesn’t distinguish between Jews who have Israeli citizenship and other Jews, he continued in reference to the different entry policies for citizens and foreign nationals and asserted that variants could be prevented from entering the country could through effective testing and quarantine policies, instead of entry bans.
“Do not close the gates of the State of Israel to us. This is a slippery slope that is likely to do more harm than good. 
“I call on the prime minister and members of the corona cabinet to think again about the consequences before making a decision.”
Founder of the Yad L’Olim organization which assists immigrants and former Knesset member Rabbi Dov Lipman said that Israel needs to take action to protect its citizens, but must take into consideration the people its decisions affect. 
Decisions are being made with zero clarity and with no care for those who are being banned from entry,” said Lipman in response to the ban.
“I am at the Knesset today trying to get more clarity so people can understand the rules and to fight for a proper exceptions committee. There are real-time situations of humanitarian needs and the government must establish a clear and transparent process for these requests.”
Former MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh, head of Nefesh B’Nefesh’s new Institute for Aliyah Policy and Strategy, was also critical of the impact the travel ban would have on immigrants and their families abroad. 
“Parents of lone soldiers, bnot sherut [national service enlistees], those marking births/weddings/missing [their relatives], are not just tourists. Children to aging parents are not just ‘tourists’,” Cotler-Wunsh tweeted. 
“A Nation-state which encourages Aliyah must create separate holistic, clear, and transparent policies for families of those who left all behind, subject to health requirements, vaccination, quarantine, testing.”


Tags diaspora jews travel israel olim
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel should ensure that politics don't get in way of Biden-Iran talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The digital idolatry challenges the spirit of Hanukkah

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by