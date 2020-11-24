Everybody loves JNF-USA’s virtual breakfast for Israel

Jewish National Fund-USA’s (JNF-USA) annual Breakfast for Israel will enter the virtual world this year with thousands of supporters from coast to coast expected to join the complimentary event in support of the land and people of Israel and Jewish people everywhere.

In honor of Giving Tuesday, the breakfast will feature a day-long dollar-for-dollar match up to $1 million made possible through the generosity and leadership of The Braverman Family Foundation (FL), Harvey and Marnie Dietrich (AZ), and Ken and Nancie Segel (NY/FL).

This year’s JNF-USA Breakfast for Israel will feature keynote speaker Phil Rosenthal, best known as the creator of the hit CBS sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond and documentaries Exporting Raymond and Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil.

One of Rosenthal’s most memorable episodes from Somebody Feed Phil saw the comedy creator travel to Israel’s Galilee region – an area supported by JNF-USA’s philanthropic investments – where he experienced the sights, sounds, and culinary delights of Israel’s north.

“As someone who is deeply involved with JNF-USA’s philanthropic work in Israel, I know firsthand that there has never been a more important time to support our critical nation-building activities in the Negev and Galilee, as we continue to attract 800,000 new residents to these regions,” said Breakfast for Israel National Co-Chair, Alyse Golden Berkley, Esq. “Despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, we understand our mission cannot be placed on 'pause,' and we continue to broaden and deepen our impact in Israel’s north and south. We are committed to build schools, medical facilities, parks, and playgrounds – all in support of a better future for Israel’s modern-day pioneers.”

Breakfast for Israel National Co-Chair, Jim Riola added: “Although this is our first ever ‘virtual’ Breakfast for Israel, what’s clear is that our partners (donors) continue to support our mission and vision for the land and people of Israel, as seen by the thousands of people who’ve already registered for our breakfast.”

JNF-USA is the leading philanthropic organization for Israel that supports critical environmental and nation-building activities in Israel’s north and south. Through its One Billion Dollar Roadmap for the Next Decade, JNF-USA is developing new communities in the Galilee and Negev, connecting the next generation to Israel, and creating infrastructure and programs that support ecology, individuals with special needs, and heritage site preservation.

