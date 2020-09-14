The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Hundreds of Breslov Hassidim stuck in Belarus on way to Uman

Some pilgrims sleeping rough in parks without access to kosher food, basic amenities, condemn Israeli govt for thwarting annual Rosh Hashana pilgrimage

By JEREMY SHARON  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 15:46
Breslov hassidim in a public park in Gomel, Belarus, who have been waiting for days and weeks for entry into Ukraine for the annual pilgrimage on ash Hashana to the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman (photo credit: NACHMAN BENCHAYA)
Breslov hassidim in a public park in Gomel, Belarus, who have been waiting for days and weeks for entry into Ukraine for the annual pilgrimage on ash Hashana to the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman
(photo credit: NACHMAN BENCHAYA)
As many as 2,000 Breslov hassidim and other Israelis seeking to make the pilgrimage to Uman in Ukraine are currently stuck in Belarus, waiting, in poor conditions, to enter the country and make their way to the grave of the Breslov founder Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.
They travelled to neighboring Belarus in the hopes of entering Ukraine despite the ban on the entry of foreign citizens the country imposed at the end of August by the Ukrainian government.  
According to Breslov organizers in Israel and some of those on the ground in Belarus, many of those waiting have been stuck in various cities in the country for two or even three weeks, and some are sleeping rough in parks and on the streets.
Chaim Weitshandler, a Breslov hassid from Beitar Illit, told The Jerusalem Post that he arrived in Belarus on last Sunday, September 6, and has been waiting in the southern Belarus city of Gomel, close to the Ukrainian border, ever since.
Weitshandler said there are several hundred Breslov hassidim and others in Gomel, including children and elderly, and that they have little kosher food options other than fruit and vegetables.
Many have had to sleep outdoors and lack access to showers and other amenities.
Others are in cities such as Brest, Pinsk, and Radin close to the border, as well as those who remain in the capital Minsk.
Weitshandler railed against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel coronavirus commissioner Prof. Roni Gamzu, Interior Minister and Shas chairman Arye Deri for having pressured Ukraine into closing its borders and for failing to assist those waiting to enter Ukraine now.
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Gamzu, and others were all adamantly opposed to the annual mass pilgrimage of Breslov hassidim and others to Uman for Rosh Hashana, fearing it could create a mass outbreak of COVID-19 infections upon their return to Israel and in Uman itself amongst the local population.
Gamzu wrote a letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressing his concerns, including comments that the pilgrims could spread COVID-19 amongst the local population due to the high rate of infection amongst the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel, comments which ultra-Orthodox leaders and the broader community have alleged were “anti-Semitic.”
According to Zelensky, Netanyahu himself spoke with him and recommended the pilgrimage be prevented this year.
Breslov leaders are currently in talks with Ukrainian officials to allow the pilgrimage to go ahead for around 6,000 pilgrims, and the Ukrainian government has set up a task force to evaluate the issue but has yet to make a decision.
“We just want to pray. Who is the Jewish state to prevent this,” fumed Weitshandler.
“There can be anti-Netanyahu protests on Balfour [Street], people can go off to spend time in Eilat, but praying is prohibited? Is this the actions of the Jewish state? What is Jewish about that!”
Asked if the Breslov hassidim will try and cross the Ukrainian border without permission should authorization for the pilgrimage be denied, Weitshandler said “without any [other] options people will try all possibilities.”
He also referred to comments by the principle disciple of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov who said that they would crawl to the rabbi’s grave for Rosh Hashana with swords hanging over him if needed.
Asked why the hassidim travelled to Belarus with Ukraine’s ban on foreign citizens in place, Weitshandler said merely that they had believed at the time that it would be possible to enter regardless of the Ukrainian directives.



Tags uman hassidim Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Palestinian rejectionism of the UAE-Bahrain-Israel deal and peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A critical look at the Balfour demonstrations By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Marc Schneier Important dates to know on Israel-Bahrain relations By MARC SCHNEIER
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs The EU’s discrimination of Israel continues over housing demolitions By HILLEL FRISCH
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
3 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
4 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.
5 Israel's eyes - How the drone went from a toy to the IDF's greatest tool
A SKYLARK drone is thrown by an IDF soldier during a military exercise in southern Israel in 2013

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by