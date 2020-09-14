Hundreds of Breslov Hassidim stuck in Belarus on way to Uman

As many as 2,000 Breslov hassidim and other Israelis seeking to make the pilgrimage to Uman in Ukraine are currently stuck in Belarus, waiting, in poor conditions, to enter the country and make their way to the grave of the Breslov founder Rabbi Nachman of Breslov. They travelled to neighboring Belarus in the hopes of entering Ukraine despite the ban on the entry of foreign citizens the country imposed at the end of August by the Ukrainian government. According to Breslov organizers in Israel and some of those on the ground in Belarus, many of those waiting have been stuck in various cities in the country for two or even three weeks, and some are sleeping rough in parks and on the streets. Chaim Weitshandler, a Breslov hassid from Beitar Illit, told The Jerusalem Post that he arrived in Belarus on last Sunday, September 6, and has been waiting in the southern Belarus city of Gomel, close to the Ukrainian border, ever since. Weitshandler said there are several hundred Breslov hassidim and others in Gomel, including children and elderly, and that they have little kosher food options other than fruit and vegetables.Many have had to sleep outdoors and lack access to showers and other amenities. Others are in cities such as Brest, Pinsk, and Radin close to the border, as well as those who remain in the capital Minsk. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Weitshandler railed against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel coronavirus commissioner Prof. Roni Gamzu, Interior Minister and Shas chairman Arye Deri for having pressured Ukraine into closing its borders and for failing to assist those waiting to enter Ukraine now. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Gamzu, and others were all adamantly opposed to the annual mass pilgrimage of Breslov hassidim and others to Uman for Rosh Hashana, fearing it could create a mass outbreak of COVID-19 infections upon their return to Israel and in Uman itself amongst the local population. Gamzu wrote a letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressing his concerns, including comments that the pilgrims could spread COVID-19 amongst the local population due to the high rate of infection amongst the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel, comments which ultra-Orthodox leaders and the broader community have alleged were “anti-Semitic.”According to Zelensky, Netanyahu himself spoke with him and recommended the pilgrimage be prevented this year. Breslov leaders are currently in talks with Ukrainian officials to allow the pilgrimage to go ahead for around 6,000 pilgrims, and the Ukrainian government has set up a task force to evaluate the issue but has yet to make a decision. “We just want to pray. Who is the Jewish state to prevent this,” fumed Weitshandler.“There can be anti-Netanyahu protests on Balfour [Street], people can go off to spend time in Eilat, but praying is prohibited? Is this the actions of the Jewish state? What is Jewish about that!”Asked if the Breslov hassidim will try and cross the Ukrainian border without permission should authorization for the pilgrimage be denied, Weitshandler said “without any [other] options people will try all possibilities.”He also referred to comments by the principle disciple of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov who said that they would crawl to the rabbi’s grave for Rosh Hashana with swords hanging over him if needed. Asked why the hassidim travelled to Belarus with Ukraine’s ban on foreign citizens in place, Weitshandler said merely that they had believed at the time that it would be possible to enter regardless of the Ukrainian directives.