The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish reliever Bleier throws scoreless inning on Jewish Heritage Day

“Today was special, and it was an honor to play on Jewish Heritage Day," said Richard Bleier.

By MARVIN GLASSMAN / JTA  
JULY 30, 2021 03:34
Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher Steven Okert (48) delivers a ninth inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (photo credit: TOMMY GILLIGAN-USA TODAY SPORTS)
Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher Steven Okert (48) delivers a ninth inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
(photo credit: TOMMY GILLIGAN-USA TODAY SPORTS)
As the lone Jewish player on the Miami Marlins, relief pitcher Richard Bleier was featured on the team’s website for its Jewish Heritage Day on Sunday.
He didn’t disappoint the 12,765 fans at loan Depot Park in Miami, many of whom were on hand for the promotional event. They cheered Bleier as he entered the game in the seventh inning with the home team ahead by seven runs over the San Diego Padres.
The 34-year-old lefthander, who once pitched for Team Israel, threw a scoreless inning, setting down the Padres in order and punctuating his outing with a strikeout of the last batter. Miami went on to win the game, 9-3.
“Today was special, and it was an honor to play on Jewish Heritage Day and [have] the Marlins acknowledging the large Jewish community in Miami and South Florida,” said Bleier, a Miami Beach native who was raised in nearby Plantation and now resides with his wife in Fort Lauderdale.
As part of the festivities, fans received a commemorative T-shirt and heard the singing of the Israeli national anthem along with the US anthem.
The Jewish Heritage Day promotion was also featured on JewishMiami.org, the website for the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.
This year’s event was a stark contrast to the Jewish salute held in 2006 by the then-named Florida Marlins, when the promotional material featured Mike Jacobs, a first baseman. Problem was, Jacobs wasn’t Jewish.
Bleier, however, is a bona fide Jew, having represented Team Israel in the 2013 World Baseball Classic’s qualifying round. He pitched one scoreless inning in the three games and said he was proud to represent the Jewish state, calling it “an experience that I will never forget.”
“I hope to play again for Israel in the future,” he said. The team is currently competing at the Tokyo Olympics.
Bleier made his MLB debut in 2016, at age 29, for the New York Yankees. He was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in 2017 before coming to the Marlins in 2020.
This season, Bleier has appeared in 43 games and owns a 2-1 record with an earned run average of 3.00. He has struck out 29 in 39 innings.


Tags baseball jews MLB
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel should return to UNESCO - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by