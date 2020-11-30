The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Knesset committee ‘meets’ with UAE Jewish community

There are some 1,000 Jews from around the world currently living in the country, mostly in Dubai but with a smaller community in Abu Dhabi as well.

By JEREMY SHARON  
NOVEMBER 30, 2020 17:52
A unique meeting took place on Monday in which the Knesset Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora Committee formally met via video conference members and leaders of the Jewish community in the United Arab Emirates.
The signing of the Abraham Accords normalization agreement between Israel and UAE in August paved the way for the Jewish community to openly build a relationship with the Jewish state and MKs and other officials discussed how this could be advanced during the committee hearing.
Committee chairman MK David Bitan of Likud noted that there are 200 children in the community and that Israel is assisting in the establishment of the country’s first Jewish school in Dubai, along with other donors.
Jewish Agency director Amira Aharonovitz noted that the organization is sending one of its emissaries to the UAE to work with the Jewish community there who is expected to arrive this week, and will work to understand its needs and how the Jewish Agency can assist.
“We proudly and humbly working to have a role and shape the Jewish presence in the Gulf and its relationship with Israel,” said Aharonovitz
“We will work to prioritize the needs of the Jewish community and provide it with programming, and assistance.”
Rabbi Yehuda Sarna, the chief rabbi of the UAE, discussed his efforts in the country aimed at creating mutual understanding between Muslims and Jews, noting in particular his work with the UAE Ministry of Tolerance and interfaith work he has participated in under its auspices.
Sarna also pointed out that UAE has already revised school text books to make Jewish and Israeli culture and life more “legible” for Emiratis.
The rabbi said that it was a shame that Israel has not reacted with the same alacrity and said the Jewish state should act similarly and acquaint Israelis with Emirati life and culture.


