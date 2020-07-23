The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

New York's Tenement Museum lays off education staff due to COVID-19

In total, 76 employees were laid off, 71 of which were part of the education staff and five others being part of retail, marketing and visitor services.

By AARON REICH  
JULY 23, 2020 20:18
A group takes a tour of the Tenement Museum, which tells the stories of Jewish and other immigrants to New York. The museum has closed temporarily and shedded most of its staff. (photo credit: COURTESY OF THE TENEMENT MUSEUM)
A group takes a tour of the Tenement Museum, which tells the stories of Jewish and other immigrants to New York. The museum has closed temporarily and shedded most of its staff.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF THE TENEMENT MUSEUM)
The Tenement Museum on the Lower East Side of Manhattan announced Wednesday that it was forced to lay off its entire part-time education staff, as well as other employees, due to the financial constraints caused by the coronavirus pandemic, arts and culture news site Hyerallergic reported.
In total, 76 employees were laid off, 71 of whom were part of the education staff and five others were part of retail, marketing and visitor services.
Converted into a museum in the 1980s, the Tenement Museum sits in old tenement buildings, which have been designated historic landmarks, in the Lower East Side. The museum functions as a time capsule of sorts, telling the stories of the immigrant families that lived there, including its prominent role as a home for Jewish families at a time when the Lower East Side was heavily populated by the families of poor Jewish immigrants to New York City.
Visitors are typically educated about the lives of immigrants in the area around the buildings within the broader context of American history, as well as showing how the building itself changed since it was first built in 1863.
The museum also has an extensive historical archive, with educational staff on hand to provide a variety of different programs.
However, the coronavirus pandemic has hit the museum hard. Due to lockdown measures, the museum was forced to lay off 13 full-time staff members in March. Cutting any more staff was something the museum's president, Morris, Vogel, was hoping to avoid.
“Our educators make our programs come to life. They are an important part of the Museum’s success," Vogel said in a statement to Hyperallergic. "We had hoped to avoid this drastic step.”
A museum spokesperson told the news site that since March, Vogel has taken a 99% salary cut. His monthly salary is reportedly around $25, and that is only to retain his healthcare coverage. The museum is also considering salary cuts for senior staff members, and has estimated that their 2021 budget will likely be cut by 50%. For context, their annual budget before the pandemic was around $11 million, Hyperallergic reported.
Many other museums have also struggled to cope with the financial crisis sparked by the coronavirus pandemic. The New York-based Center for Jewish History, which itself is composed of several partner organizations, was forced to close their doors temporarily in March due to the outbreak, and the institutions have all suffered from personnel cuts.


Tags museum new york history Coronavirus Jewish history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to let coronavirus 'czar' Gabi Barbash succeed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler The world is in chaos while the Israeli gov't is dysfunctional - opinion By ISI LEIBLER
Gil Troy Pay it forward, even without the NIS 750 subsidy By GIL TROY
Alon Ben-Meir The pandemic of racism against African-Americans - opinion By ALON BEN-MEIR
Arye Gut Azerbaijan is a model of success in battling coronavirus - opinion By ARYE GUT

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
3 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by