A number of politicians at both the provincial and federal level in Canada condemned on Monday the Toronto eatery Foodbenders, and its owner, Kimberely Hawkins, for promoting extreme antisemitic anti-Zionist theories and tropes on the company's social media profiles and storefront, prompting leading food delivery services, such as Uber Eats and Ritual, to terminate their contracts with the restaurant. Following widespread reports on the restaurant and a campaign by B’nai B'rith Canada to combat the promotion of antisemitic and anti-Zionist tropes by Foodbenders, which included contacting politicians, requesting food delivery services to cease delivering Foodbenders products, and petitioning the City of Toronto to revoke the restaurant's business license, public officials from across the political spectrum condemned the behavior of the restaurant and its owner. Premier of Ontario Doug Ford, responding to a request by B’nai B'rith Canada for a public statement on the matter, condemned the restaurant as not following Ontario's values of inclusivity, saying in a tweet that "language and actions like this are disgusting and will not be tolerated here in Ontario. Our government stands with the Jewish community in condemning this kind of behavior here at home, and across the globe."
Similarly, Peter McKay, who is currently running for head of the Conservative Party in Canada, and is widely considered a front-runner, shared Ford sentiments, adding that "at this time of serious discussion on individual and systemic racism, there can be no tolerance for this public display of antisemitism. I condemn all hate and proudly stand with Canada's Jewish community and the State of Israel."
Andrew Scheer, the current Conservative Party leader, was also quick to condemn the actions and behavior of Foodbenders.Michael Levitt, a Jewish-Canadian politician who represents the riding of York Centre for the ruling-Liberal Party of Canada in the Canadian House of Commons, and is a founding member of the Canadian Jewish Political Affairs Committee (CJPAC), co-chair of Liberal Friends of Israel, and a former as Partner and Vice-President of Business Development for the Benjamin Group in Toronto, which provides lifecycle services to Toronto's Jewish community, praised Ford's condemnation of the restaurant on Twitter.
"Thank you @fordnation for standing against antisemitism and hate. We are so much better than that!," said Levitt on Twitter, following Ford's condemnation. After an outcry from municipal and provincial politicians as well, which was also due to the store's use of profanity in public spaces, including signs placed on the side walk that read "F**k the police, Mossad, CIA, MI6," and more, Uber Eats, a popular food delivery service, and Ritual Technologies terminated their contracts with Foodbenders on Monday. Foodbenders also claimed that IDF and Israel were responsible for police brutality in the United States, called to "defund Israel," and alleged that Jeffery Epstein, the late disgraced sex offender, was part of a "Zionist Mossad" operation. Beyond Hawkins' promotion of antisemitic anti-Zionist conspiracy theories online and at her store, the manager of the restaurant in the Bloordale neighborhood of Toronto has said on Instagram and elsewhere that "Zionists are Nazis" and are not welcome at her restaurant, while also tying it to alleged Jewish and Zionist influence within the Canadian government and in US foreign policy. Additionally, Hawkins expressed her admiration for Leila Khaled, a Palestinian woman who was responsible for hijacking two planes in 1969 and 1970 as a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). The PLFP is widely considered a terrorist organization by most Western democratic governments, including Canada, the United States and the European Union. On her personal Facebook account and the restaurant's Instagram page, Hawkins has claimed that Canadian Jewish organizations, such as B'nai B'rith Canada, “...control your media and elected officials,” in addition to suggesting that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is a “Zionist puppet.”Speaking to the popular local news outlet blogTO, Hawkins denied any claims that she harbors antisemitic views and glorifies Palestinian terrorists. "I’m not antisemitic," Hawkins said to blogTO. "That would go against all the other principles that I’ve been standing up for the past few weeks. I believe that Palestinians should be free and have the same equal human rights as everyone, and that’s not a stance I will apologize for." "When I'm making a statement about Zionism, I am not referring to Jewish people... It's about the state government," Hawkins added. The reaction in the Toronto and wider Canadian Jewish community to Hawkins' claims and tropes has been fierce. “The sentiments expressed by Foodbenders and its owner are hateful and deplorable, and have no place in the Canadian food industry,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai B'rith Canada, in a statement Sunday on the organization's website.“Together, acting within the boundaries of the law, we can ensure that there are real consequences for this behavior,” he added.B’nai B'rith Canada noted Canadian Jewish identity and its attachment to Zionism, citing the 2018 Survey of Jews in Canada, conducted by Environics Research at York University and the University of Toronto, which found that Zionism is “the normative form of Canadian Jewish identification.”The restaurant has since become the spot of fierce protests between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian activists, and has included confrontations between the two groups. Besides regular pro-Israel activists arriving at the restaurant, playing Hebrew-language songs and waving flags, members of the Canadian branch of the Jewish Defense League (JDL) were also seen in recent days, in a bid to disrupt Foodbenders' operations via the use of picketing. In one instance, a woman can be seen spray painting Stars of David on the storefront. Responding to the outpouring of criticism against the restaurant and herself, Hawkins doubled-down and further denied holding antisemitic views, saying on the restaurant's Instagram page Monday that "criticizing the Israeli Zionist state occupation or the police isn’t a hate crime. Nor is it antisemetic to say that Zionist journalists in Toronto and now Israel have written slander fake news pieces about me to present me as racist, for the sole reason of silencing me on Palestine. They are controlling the narrative of my story and they are lying.""Once again, Jews are very welcome to shop with us, Zionists may also shop if they can do so without insisting they’re right to a homeland justifies killing other people. When a Zionist tells us Palestinians should be murdered, something that happens all day long, we ask them to leave because THAT is hate speech," Hawkins addedHawkins also noted the flurry of death threats she has received, often with an Islamophobic bent, in addition to acts of alleged vandalism and intimidation against her teenage daughter. She concluded her statement with the hashtag #KKKanada.
Language and actions like this are disgusting and will not be tolerated here in Ontario. Our government stands with the Jewish community in condemning this kind of behaviour here at home, and across the globe. https://t.co/lPhZ4BpoFh— Doug Ford (@fordnation) July 6, 2020
Another front-runner for the Conservative Party leadership, Erin O'Toole, echoed this view, writing on Twitter that "antisemitism has no place in Canada. I join those condemning this hate."At this time of serious discussion on individual and systemic racism, there can be no tolerance for this public display of antisemitism. I condemn all hate and proudly stand with Canada's Jewish community and the State of Israel. https://t.co/1HteuqViaF— Peter MacKay (@PeterMacKay) July 6, 2020
Thank you @fordnation for standing against antisemitism and hate. We are so much better than that!— Michael Levitt (@LevittMichael) July 6, 2020
