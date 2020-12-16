The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Oversized Chicago wedding divided Orthodox Jews and foiled contact tracers

The wedding made local news as the latest in a series of events in Orthodox communities that have defied public health guidance and local ordinances.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA  
DECEMBER 16, 2020 05:17
health care worker hands out testing information to people waiting at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Chicago, May 6, 2020 (photo credit: JOEL LERNER/XINHUA VIA GETTY/JTA)
health care worker hands out testing information to people waiting at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Chicago, May 6, 2020
(photo credit: JOEL LERNER/XINHUA VIA GETTY/JTA)
Officials in the Chicago area are struggling to uncover whether an Orthodox Jewish wedding that violated public health restrictions led to new COVID-19 cases in the hard-hit city.
About 150 guests attended the wedding in a Chicago suburb on Dec. 2 at a time when 14.8% of COVID tests in the surrounding county were coming back positive.
The wedding made local news as the latest in a series of events in Orthodox communities that have defied public health guidance and local ordinances. But public health officials charged with tracking the spread of the coronavirus said last week that they had been unable to obtain a list of guests who would need to quarantine — or even the name of the bride and groom.
“This is the time that we really need that information and we’re still trying to gather that,” said Dr. Rachel Rubin, senior public health medical officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency on Dec. 9.
By the following day, the Health Department had issued citations to the event planner and caterer who made the wedding happen, and obtained a partial list of attendees whom the department would advise to be tested for COVID and quarantine until they received their results.
With more than a week since the event, however, any cases contracted there already could have begun to spread, making the possible impact of the wedding even greater and harder to contain.
Many members of the local Orthodox community have grown increasingly frustrated. Most people have been following the rules, they say, but the community’s ability to keep schools and synagogues open is jeopardized by the relative few who appear not to be taking the pandemic seriously.
“It’s become an event that’s associated with stigma and taboo and has created a sense of real division within the community,” said Manya Treece, the founder of a contract tracing initiative for Chicago’s Orthodox Jews.
The wedding and its aftermath also underscore the degree to which internal tensions in the Orthodox community may be impeding efforts to dissuade large gatherings at this stage of the pandemic.
In April, when another large wedding drew a crowd — also in violation of public health restrictions — local Orthodox rabbinical organizations released a statement condemning the gathering. But Rabbi Yaakov Robinson, head of the Agudath Israel Midwest Division and a spiritual leader at Beis Medrash Mikor Hachaim, a local Orthodox synagogue, said there would likely be no statement this time.
Robinson declined to be interviewed but said in an email to JTA that media coverage of last week’s wedding served as a deterrent on its own.
“We are trying to avoid too many solemn, strict and harsh letters to the community,” the rabbi wrote. “It has been emotionally tolling and by-and-large the community is doing great, it is time to let them heal. We are focusing more on messages of strength and hope.”
Several fixtures of the Orthodox wedding circuit were involved in the event, which took place at the Hilton Chicago Northbrook. The event planner, A&E Events, and the caterer, Circle Catering, both received official citations last week from the Cook County Department of Public Health, although there are no penalties associated with the citations. Both declined to comment.
A wedding featured on Instagram a few days after the wedding date credited the caterer and party planner, and also said that Yaakov Shwekey, the Orthodox singer who this summer reworked one of his most popular songs to be a paean to President Donald Trump, had performed.
The caterer is supervised by the kashrut arm of the Chicago Rabbinical Council, meaning a kosher supervisor from the council would have to oversee the preparation of the food at the catering kitchen as well as at the event itself.
Rabbi Sholem Fishbane, head of the council’s kashrut division, said the organization left legal issues like the public health rules concerning events to the venue, saying it was not the organization’s area of expertise.
“The CRC’s always relied on the hotel to guarantee that all the laws that go into a venue are met and we just come in and make sure the food is kosher,” Fishbane said, adding that “We don’t get into things we’re not experts in.”
The Hilton Chicago Northbrook apologized for hosting the event in a statement and said the public health rules governing events were less restrictive when the event was originally being planned. Indeed, during most of the summer and early fall, Illinois restricted gatherings in most places to 50% of a room’s capacity, or 50 people, whichever was smaller.
But in late November, with cases rising, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker imposed new restrictions barring hotels and other event spaces from hosting events indoors.
With the approximately 150 guests, the wedding was larger than would have been allowed over the summer, too, though it was smaller than the typical pre-pandemic Orthodox wedding. Although masks are required for indoor events, videos taken by the CBS television station in Chicago showed that many guests at the wedding did not wear them.
A member of the local Orthodox community said he had spoken to a number of people who attended the wedding under the impression that more safety precautions would be taken.
“There are a lot of people that made assumptions that were bad,” the community member said.
The wedding took place at a time of intense disease spread within Chicago and the entire state of Illinois — and within the Chicago Jewish community, where it threatened to close schools and synagogues.
“If you have a large wedding, it has a big potential to be a superspreader event,” said Dr. Ben Katz, a professor of pediatrics at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and an expert in infectious diseases who has been involved in local efforts to open schools and synagogues safely in Chicago.
While Katz said he had no data on new cases related to the wedding, he suspected it could have been contributing to new cases last week.
“I know that there’s been a lot more cases in some of the schools recently,” he said Friday.
Where those cases are coming from is up to contact tracers to uncover. Across the country, tracers hired by cities and states report running into roadblocks when those they reach decline to detail their contacts. In New Jersey, for example, Gov. Phil Murphy said last week that 74% of people contacted by the tracers did not cooperate, declining to answer questions about their activities or provide names of contacts.
That was the case, too, in Chicago, where contact tracers initially ran into a brick wall when following up on the news reports of the wedding. Though they eventually obtained a partial guest list, local public health officials initially struggled to get the list from the event planner, delaying any attempts to contact guests and advise them to be tested for COVID and quarantine until receiving the results.
Knowing that community members may be wary of cooperating with government investigators, Treece launched an anonymous contact tracing initiative for Chicago’s Orthodox Jews earlier this year. But Treece also said she had received little information about the wedding, saying “I’m equally in the dark.”
Treece added that no one who was sick and reported their contacts to Community Counter had reported attending the wedding.
For now, community members are holding their breath, hoping that the wedding does not fuel the spread of the disease among their neighbors and that no further illegal gatherings take place at a time when the ability to operate is precarious for schools and synagogues.
“So far they’ve been staying open,” said Katz, the pediatrician. But a repeat of the large wedding last week could jeopardize that — some schools already were nearing a possible shutdown.
“I think something like this does raise the chance of having to close the schools,” he said.


Tags weddings chicago Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by