Portuguese Holocaust museum to give guest books to Yad Vashem

The books have thousands of comments from visitors. According to Gabriela Cantergi, a member of the Jewish community in Oporto, the comments books are strongly supportive of Israel.

"Of 22,000 people, and books with thousands of comments from the visitors, there isn't a single criticism of Israel and, on the contrary, there is a lot of praise for the small state, which leads us to conclude that a large part of European politics and media (criticizing Israel for decades) have not achieved the desired results," explained Cantergi.



Messages in the comments books include, "A great nation has grown, after being nearly decimated by enemies in 1948" and "Let not a single day go past that we do not remember Israel."

The Holocaust Museum of Oporto opened to the public in April 2021 and has already been visited by 22,000 people. About 70% of the visitors are young people, as the museum is free for them.

The chief rabbi of the community of Oporto described that 80% of families in the community were expelled from Arab or Muslim countries in the 20th century, with the rest of the families suffering from the Holocaust . The museum today stands as a legacy for members of the community.

