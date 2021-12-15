Rabbi Dov Levy Prize: Meet Stacey Lubofsky

With a strong passion for inclusivity and raising awareness about disability, Giving Tree was founded in 2020 by Stacey Lubofsky.

The organization strives to foster and promote inclusivity. Giving Tree runs programs that engage children, both with and without disabilities, in a concurrent environment.

Giving Tree provides children with disabilities a safe space where they can interact with the greater community and with children without disabilities, empowering and enabling them to be inclusive members of society.

(Credit: Provided by Seeach Sod)



It provides volunteers (known as captains) with the necessary skills and knowledge required to support children (known as explorers), both with and without a disability.

The organization's two main programs are an Explorer’s Day Camp, consisting of onetwo weeks of pure fun during school holidays, and, an Explorer’s Excursion, a year-round program that takes children on engaging excursions around Melbourne.

About The Rabbi Dov Levy Prize

Fifty years ago, when Jewish children and adults with disabilities in Israel were either hidden away or left to the care of nuns in Christian facilities, Rabbi Dov Levy fought to provide them with a Jewish education, hand in hand with the most advanced treatments.

To this day, his Seeach Sod special education network is breaking ground on behalf of individuals with disabilities while fostering awareness and acceptance within society at large.

Throughout the Jewish world, great strides have been made for people with disabilities but there is still a long way to go.