The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Genesis 123 conference to celebrate aliyah of Ethiopian Jews

Former Miss Israel Yityish Ayanaw will take part in a Wednesday online discussion aimed to pool together resources from Christian and Jewish communities to restore one of Israel’s ‘Lost Tribes'.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 12, 2021 19:46
Former Miss Israel Yityish ‘Titi’ Ayanaw (photo credit: GENESIS FOUNDATION 123)
Former Miss Israel Yityish ‘Titi’ Ayanaw
(photo credit: GENESIS FOUNDATION 123)
The arrival of Ethiopian Jews to Israel, an event often described as a return of one of the alleged “Lost Tribes”, will be at the focus of a Wednesday webinar with former Miss Israel Yityish ‘Titi’ Ayanaw, Genesis 123 announced on Friday. 
Ethiopian Jews's arrival to Israel is still ongoing, with roughly 300 community members arriving on Friday. Genesis 123 Foundation President Jonathan Feldstein said that their return story is "unique" and "brings Jews and Christians together in a common purpose." 
He said his foundation is "privileged to launch a program to raise funds for supporting Ethiopian Jews."
Ayanaw, who arrived in Israel as an orphan to eventually become an IDF commanding officer and a successful model, will share her inspiring life story and insights as part of a large-scale, border-crossing effort to aid this historical mission.
"We see the prophetic hand of God in the return of the Jewish people from Ethiopia and wish to support that," Pastor Nicholas Otieno from Nairobi Kenya said.
He added that "as lovers of Israel in Africa, engaging with other brothers and sisters who are part of God's people is extra meaningful." 
"God has given us a love for the Jewish people and for Israel," Pastor Blake Lorenz of Encounter Ministries in Orlando Florida said. 
"We are expressing our love for God's people and fulfilling God's prophetic word that before the Messiah comes, God will gather the lost tribes back to Israel,” he added. 
Ethiopian Jews are unique in the Jewish world for clinging on to their Jewish faith without speaking Hebrew. Their version of the Bible, the Orit, is written in Ge’ez. They also did not celebrate Hanukkah before coming to Israel, strengthening the theory they are descended from Jews exiled after the destruction of the First Temple.
“The rescue of Ethiopian Jews is the first time that black Africans were brought out of oppression into freedom, not the opposite," Church of God in Christ Bishop Glenn Plummer said. 
"Israel should be celebrated. Ethiopian Jews are a great connection between us," he reasoned.
For details on the webinar, click here

The event will take place on Wednesday, February 17 at 9:00 P.M. Israel time (2:00 P.M. Eastern, 11:00  A.M. Pacific time).


Tags Israel christianity ethiopia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Mistrust greatest obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Israel's next war with Hezbollah be started by a robot?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: When the anti-Bibi brigade merges with the anti-vaxxers

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Judgement Day has come for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Till murder do us part: The ongoing tragedy of domestic violence - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

COVID: Just 0.06% Israelis sick after two shots, no one serious – study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by