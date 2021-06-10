SF cafe belonging to Jewish owner vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

A cafe in San Francisco, belonging to a Jewish store owner, was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti last weekend, according to local ABC-affiliate ABC7 News.The owner of Manny's Cafe, Manny Yekutiel, is a Jewish man whose storefront has been the target of many antisemitic gestures over the years. His father, who grew up in Afghanistan, left the country for Israel after being coerced to leave his home country. The storefront was marked with graffiti that read, "racist pigz [sic]," "Zionist pigz [sic]" and "free Palestine.""Unfortunately Manny's, since it opened a few years back, has consistently been targeted by people attacking Manny because he supports the right of the state of Israel to exist," San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener expressed to ABC7 News. "This needs to stop. "It has no place in San Francisco or anywhere."The storefront has since been repainted.Following the incident, ABC noted that many San Francisco figureheads, leaders and officials condemned the antisemitic vandalism.
The police chief for the city, William Scott, describe the act as "cowardly" adding that the SFPD "stands with" Yekutiel and local police officials are looking into the vandalism.
A spokesperson for Yekutiel, David Perry, released a statement on behalf of the store owner, who declined to personally comment on the situation to local news affiliates."We're so moved by the outpouring of support from city leaders, elected officials, our community and our neighbors who know what Manny's stands for," Perry said. "We will continue to do the ceaseless work of building community, fostering peaceful, respectful dialogue, and creating needed space for discourse."Israel and Hamas in Gaza recently agreed to a ceasefire that ended 11 days of escalated violence. The fighting triggered mass protests against Israel and an increase in antisemitic incidents in Europe, the United States and beyond.The ADL reported an increase of 75%, regarding antisemitic incidents - including verbal abuse, vandalism and physical altercations - across the United States as a whole.
