Shabbat Project sends thousands of flowers to those affected by COVID-19

For this year's annual Shabbat Project, people around the world were be able to send flowers to those affected by COVID-19, including patients, frontline healthcare workers, families on hard times and social workers, among others.With the flowers, senders were also able to attach a message to their gift to personalize the gesture a bit further. Those affected by the coronavirus pandemic will not be the only focus of the initiative this year, however. Holocaust survivors, new oleh, community leaders, those with disabilities and nursing home residents will also receive flowers this year as well."The thinking behind it is quite simple. It’s been a really difficult year. We’ve been torn apart in many ways," said South African Chief Rabbi and founder of the Shabbat Project, Rabbi Dr. Warren Goldstein. "So, at the Shabbat Project we decided to come up with a campaign that could bring people together – something to remind one another that we are always here for each other. "Shabbat is always an opportunity for all of us to come together, put aside our differences and build a kinder, gentler, more empathetic world."Among public figure-heads participating in this year's Flowers for Shabbat project was President Reuven Rivlin."It was a privilege to take part in this moving initiative. Shabbat brings so much joy and we must do all we can to bring light and happiness," said Rivlin. "My flowers were sent to the residents of the Naamat refuge shelter for women in Jerusalem, with my wishes for strength and happiness."
The initiative took place in more than 1.600 cities across 106 countries, even under strict health regulations - with the theme of the year to "Bring Shabbat Home," in line with the stay-at-home orders.Aside from Flowers for Shabbat, the Shabbat Project held a virtual challah bake-off in Arizona, which included participants from New York, Canada, New Jersey, Australia, South America and Israel. A separate challah bake-off was held in Mexico City for 135 bat mitzvah girls from both Latin America and Spain, who were unable to celebrate the coming-of-age tradition with their extended family. The UK held a 24-hour challah bake-off that reached over 30,000 separate households and 75 synagogues spread across the country.The initiative also held a Jewish vegan Shabbat cooking class in Los Angeles. Separate events were also held in Gibraltar, Hong Kong, Boulogne, Sydney, Moscow, Toronto and throughout the United States.In Kfar Yona, thousands of Shabbat kits filled with candles, song books and challah ingredients among other items were delivered to every family within the town. In Eilat, kits were given to 1,000 families including IDF soldiers, MDA volunteers and police."Against all odds, this was actually the most vibrant Shabbat Project in recent memory, even amid all of the COVID-19 challenges and restrictions," said Goldstein. "Jewish communities around the world joined together, virtually, defying geographical barriers, in a beautiful display of Jewish unity. I believe the Jewish world is realizing – now more than ever – that Shabbat is our anchor, no matter how stormy the sea."