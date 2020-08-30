The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Suspects arrested in antisemitic vandalism of Cleveland Jewish buildings

"The University Heights Police Department condemns antisemitism and acts of ethnic intimidation."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 30, 2020 04:00
A swastika and other rude and antisemtic phrases spray painted onto buildings, including the Waxman Torah Center in Cleveland, Ohio, July 27, 2020. (photo credit: STOP ANTISEMITISM FACEBOOK PAGE)
A swastika and other rude and antisemtic phrases spray painted onto buildings, including the Waxman Torah Center in Cleveland, Ohio, July 27, 2020.
(photo credit: STOP ANTISEMITISM FACEBOOK PAGE)
A 20-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and a 16-year-old from Beachwood, Ohio are facing charges for the painting of swastikas, and antisemitic images and words on several Jewish-owned businesses in University Heights near Cleveland in July, according to local news outlet cleveland.com.
Bo Briele Truitt, 23, was arrested about two weeks ago and charged with ethnic intimidation, inducing panic, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal damaging in Shaker Heights Municipal Court, according to University Heights police.
Gabriel Truitt, 20, was arrested on Thursday and is facing similar charges.
A 16-year-old girl was also charged in the incident earlier this month in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, according to police.
"The University Heights Police Department condemns antisemitism and acts of ethnic intimidation, and we will remain diligent in our zero-tolerance efforts to prevent, investigate, and apprehend those who commit such cowardly and hateful acts," said University Heights police earlier this month.
In July, a swastika and other graffiti were spray-painted on several buildings, including a Jewish organization, in a shopping strip in a heavily Jewish Cleveland suburb.
The graffiti, which also said “666,” a term referring to the devil, and the phrase “Party with the Devil B*tch,” was discovered Sunday.
The vandalized storefront building in University Heights include the Waxman Torah Center, which also is home to the Jewish Learning Connection outreach organization. The building bears signs for both.
The swastika was painted on the wall of Friedman, Leavitt & Associates, an accounting firm that has been at the same location for 30 years, the Cleveland Jewish News reported. Other graffiti was found on Mika’s Wig Boutique & Spa.
Among the strip of storefronts are a kosher butcher and several Jewish-owned shops. Graffiti also was discovered on a supermarket across the street that has been vandalized previously.
Marcy Oster/JTA contributed to this report.


Tags swastika vandalism antisemitism Cleveland
