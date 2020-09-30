The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Tracing the Tribe: First steps in Jewish genealogy

Jewish genealogy is complex because Jewish history is complex but you can still “meet” your ancestors.

By CAROL UNGAR  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 17:14
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
With the country locking down again, now is the time to take that deep dive into genealogy.

Yes, Jewish genealogy is complex because Jewish history is complex but the journey backward can still be navigated. With patience and determination, you can “meet” your ancestors and catch a glimpse into their world.

Here are some tips to get you started.

1. Figure out what you already know. Start with yourself and work backward. Don’t stop until you’ve written down everything. Record full names, maiden names, nicknames as well as births, deaths, marriages and immigrations. Take note of the missing information, the holes – you’ll fill these in with your research.

2. Be a scavenger. Scour old family albums, yearbooks, letters, diaries, heirlooms even tchotchkes.

Pay special attention to especially anyone who looks conspicuously different. Photo processing software can expand tiny images into visible faces .

At the recent International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies Conference one family historian reported on that his journey began with a young man dressed in a sailor suit whom he spotted in a 1926 group wedding photo. From that picture he went onto investigate the young man’s life story and even made contact with his descendants.

3. Ask yourself who or what are you most curious about. What would you like to know? Your research will be about finding answers.

4. Interview the elders of your tribe. Come with a list of questions. Use the five W’s of journalism: Who, what, where, when and why. If your ancestors were Holocaust survivors search Shoah foundations for info and even video interviews.

5. Use online searching tools. You can find birth, death and marriage reports, immigration records, even ship and airplane manifests online. If you’re on a tight budget start with familysearch.org. It’s free but note that it’s operated by the Mormon Church, and it has been known to convert Jews posthumously. The other sites charge several hundred shekels for membership and there is a great deal of overlap but some important differences. Findmypast is based in the UK. Ancestry.com, Geni.com and familysearch.org are US-based. Geni offers historical background information and social networking with other genealogists. Ancestry works together with the not-for-profit JewishGen database (see sidebar).

Developed right here in Israel, myheritage.com allows for searching many languages, and it’s strong on European records (particularly the Scandinavian countries) and global Jewish content.

Try them all – each offers a free trial and see which site suits your needs. Once you’ve made your pick, stick to one – genealogy is confusing enough without having to navigate several sites simultaneously.

6. Consider DNA tests for yourself and your relatives – especially the oldest ones. By connecting you with others who share your genes they can be an invaluable source of information and sometimes shockers (read Dani Shapiro’s bestselling memoir Inheritance for a compelling tale of DNA testing gone wrong) 7. If your family was impacted by the Holocaust, search Yad Vashem’s digital database. It’s free and can give you information on your ancestors’ names, ages as well as birth and death locations.

8. Check out the Arolsen Archives. which has partnered with ancestry.com to create searchable records, including documents on concentration camps, forced labor and displaced persons.

9. If you know your ancestors’ surname and the name of your ancestral towns go to JewishGen.org. to access their online collection of yizkor books, memorial volumes for destroyed European communities. Written by survivors these memorial volumes are invaluable guides into the past.

10. Remember that Jewish genealogy is a team sport. Join your local Jewish genealogy society. IGRA (Israel Genealogical Research Association) sponsors monthly lectures on Zoom. JewishGen has several Facebook groups, including the Jewish Genealogy Portal Tracing the Tribe, and the Jewish Genealogy Poland Group.

11. Visit your ancestors’ graves. Tombstones will tell you their Hebrew names, the names of their parents, their tribal status – Kohen, Levi or Israel – and more. You can access graves online via JewishGen’s Jewish Online Worldwide Burial Registry or look on findagrave.com or billiongraves.com.

12. Write up your findings and share them with other family members. Genealogy is a wonderful way to bring people together. Happy hunting! 

The author is a prizewinning writer. Her work appears frequently in these pages, and she facilitates a memoir workshop on Zoom. ungar.carol@gmail.com

A global home for Jewish genealogy  

From its roots in the late 1980s as a virtual bulletin board, JewishGen developed into the global home for Jewish genealogy. As a nonprofit affiliated with New York’s Jewish Heritage Museum, the organization’s website provides free access to millions of records, including birth, death, marriage, census and tax records, along with historical information.

JewishGen is also a networking platform, offering family historians a chance to connect based on family or community names.

Another important JewishGen project is JOWBR – the JewishGen Online Worldwide Burial Registry, which is a database of names and other identifying information from Jewish cemeteries and burial records worldwide.
In total, JOWBR consists of more than 3.81 million records and 795,000 photos from approximately 8,880 cemeteries in 134 countries. As is the case with all JewishGen projects, the work of photographing and recording the tombstones is done by a dedicated team of volunteers from all over the globe.

JewishGen has also been translating yizkor books, memorial volumes written by survivors from Yiddish or Hebrew to English.

“They provide a window into a world that, in many respects, no longer exists,” says JewishGen’s executive director, Avraham Groll. Many of the books contain histories of the town, along with biographical sketches of residents of the town, with descriptions of holiday preparations and celebrations. To date, JewishGen volunteers have translated portions of at least 850 books and completely translated at least 173 books – all of which can be found on the site.  – C.U.


Tags family Family Separation genealogy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In wake of normalization, will the Palestinians board the peace train? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by