Ultra-Orthodox object to tight New York synagogue restrictions

New York Governor Cuomo: Torah says religious obligations can be excused if you’re going to save a life. This is about saving lives.

By JEREMY SHARON  
OCTOBER 7, 2020 13:23
Orthodox Jews gather for "Hoshanot prayers" as part of their Sukkot observance on a neighborhood lawn to avoid over-crowding at an indoor synagogue, Monsey, New York, Ocotber 5, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
Orthodox Jews gather for "Hoshanot prayers" as part of their Sukkot observance on a neighborhood lawn to avoid over-crowding at an indoor synagogue, Monsey, New York, Ocotber 5, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo has introduced tough new restrictions for houses of worship due to a recent uptick in COVID-19 infections in the state and in New York City, generating outrage from the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community.
The new regulations affect several large ultra-Orthodox communities in Brooklyn and Queens which have experienced higher than average increases in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, as well as those in Kiryas Yoel, Monsey and New Square in upstate New York.
Agudath Israel of America, the primary communal association of ultra-Orthodox US Jews, described the new restrictions as “appalling to all people of religion and good faith” and that it would “explore all appropriate measures to undo this deeply offensive action.”
The new regulations delineate red, orange, and yellow zones for coronavirus infections and impose restrictions of increasing severity in accordance with the severity of the new spike.
In red zones, houses of worship may operate at 25 percent capacity with a maximum of 10 people, while mass gatherings are prohibited, only essential businesses may open, restaurants can operate on a takeout only basis, and schools have been closed and will only be able to operate remotely.
In orange zones, houses of worship can operate at 33 percent capacity with a maximum of 25 people, and at 50 percent capacity in yellow zones.
New York City data shows that there have been significant spikes in Borough Park which has a COVID-19 infection rate of 231 per 100,000 population over the last four weeks and which has a large ultra-Orthodox and hassidic community.
Another spike has been observed in Far Rockaway in Queens, which also has a large ultra-Orthodox community.
Both Borough Park and Far Rockaway are included in the new red zones.
The infection rate in Kiryas Yoel in Orange County has spiked to a huge 27 percent positive test rate, while Cuomo pointed to red zone infection areas around Monsey and New Square, all of which have very large hassidic communities.
The governor also highlighted large crowds at concerts, bars, and college parties in recent weeks which he said were in part responsible for the recent increases in New York COVID infections, as well as pointing to mass gatherings of ultra-Orthodox Jews for a second time this week.
“One of the prime places of mass gatherings are houses of worship,” said Cuomo during a press conference on Tuesday, noting that colleges, and miscellaneous foolish behaviour in bars and outdoor venues” have also contributed to the recent spike in infections in the state.
He noted that he spoke with ultra-Orthodox Jewish leaders earlier in the day, and that he had “asked for them to work with me to follow these guidelines and that was positively received,” and went on to cite the principle in Jewish law that many religious practices can be overidden to save lives.  
“In Jewish teaching one of the most precious principles is saving a life… the Torah speaks about certain religious obligations can be excused if you’re going to save a life,” he said.
“This is about saving a life. No large gatherings in synagogues, to save a life.”
Agudath Yisrael rejected Cuomo’s plan, saying he had not discussed it with them in his conversation with Jewish leaders, and noted that legal challenges during the first wave of infections that had been brought against restrictions on houses of worship had been successful.


