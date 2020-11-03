The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Vienna Chief Rabbi: Terror attack ‘assault on coexistence, tolerance’

Chief Rabbi of Vienna Rabbi Jaron Engelmayer said terror attack designed to disturb peace and tranquility of Vienna, says the Jewish community is praying for the victims of the incident

By JEREMY SHARON  
NOVEMBER 3, 2020 12:12
Police officers stand guard on a street after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 3, 2020 (photo credit: LEONHARD FOEGER / REUTERS)
(photo credit: LEONHARD FOEGER / REUTERS)
The Chief Rabbi of Vienna Rabbi Jaron Engelmayer has condemned Monday night’s terror attack in the Austrian capital as an assault against coexistence in the city and against tolerance and peace in Austria itself. 
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post Tuesday morning, Engelmayer emphasized that it is still too early to tell if the attack targeted the Jewish community, and said the Jewish community was in “a state of uncertainty” while information about the precise motives of the attack are collected.
He added that the Jewish community stands together with the victims of the attack and is praying for their recovery. 
Three people were killed and 15 injured in the terror attack in central Vienna on Monday night, with the Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehamme describing the assailant as “an Islamist terrorist” and an ISIS sympathizer.
“I totally condemn this attack which was an assault against coexistence,” said Engelmayer. 
“Many communities live here side by side in peace and in tolerance, and this attack is designed to disturb that peace and tranquility.”
He noted that the Jewish community was always looking to have good contacts with different religious communities in the city and to build connections with different parts of society, and would continue to do so. 
Engelmayer, who is a member of the Conference of European Rabbis, said that the terror incident came as a shock to the city and the country, which has not experienced this kind of attack, or threat of it, for many years.
He added that the security organization of the Jewish community was operating well and vigilantly in the wake of the attack. 
According to Erich Nuler, the Vienna Jewish community's crisis response spokesperson, one of the assailants shot at two civilians right in front of the synagogue, and at least one civilian was hit by gunfire just 100m from the synagogue.
One of the assailants himself, who appears to have been wearing a dummy suicide-bomb belt, was shot dead close to the synagogue, said Nuler. 
The synagogue administration has handed over video surveillance footage from its security cameras to the security services and the Jewish community leadership and its security organization are in ongoing contact with the police and other security services, he added. 
All Jewish institutions and establishments have been closed by the community leadership on the recommendation of the security services, including synagogues, Jewish schools, community offices, and kosher restaurants and grocery stores. 
President of the Conference of European Rabbis Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt described the incident as a “cowardly act of terror” and “an attack on all people in Europe, our values and way of life,” and that “the deadly poison of hatred and extremism” must be fought more decisively than ever.
“The Islamist-motivated series of attacks in recent weeks also shows us that we need a new religious policy in Europe that also includes the security aspect and enables European states to remove the breeding ground for this religious extremism both online and offline. It is important to know what is being preached in mosques and other places of worship over here, by whom they are financed, what foreign influences are promoting such terrible deeds and how social media serves as a vehicle for this.”
He also called for the certification of religious leaders in Europe and that such leaders “must show their loyalty to the laws that apply here…. commit themselves to peace and tolerance and convey this to their communities in order to prevent religious fanaticism.”


