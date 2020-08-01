The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Virtual Tisha B’Av service hit by antisemitic hate, calls to bomb Israel

Additional messages also attacked Hinduism and African Americans.

By CODY LEVINE  
AUGUST 1, 2020 01:21
A family takes part in a Zoom shiva (photo credit: ANDREW LICHTENSTEIN/CORBIS VIA GETTY IMAGES VIA JTA)
A family takes part in a Zoom shiva
(photo credit: ANDREW LICHTENSTEIN/CORBIS VIA GETTY IMAGES VIA JTA)
A joint service of several Dallas-area synagogues was disrupted on Thursday by threatening antisemitic messages targeting Jews and Israel, according to an Algemeiner report. 
When several local Orthodox synagogues and rabbis gathered for morning prayers on Zoom to mark Tisha B’Av at 10:30 a.m., they began to be bombarded by messages reading: “Kill all Jews,” “Bomb Israel,” “Free Palestine” and “Hail Hitler," after someone infiltrated the call. A swastika was also displayed on screen, along with additional messages of “F–k Judaism” and vulgar comments attacking Hinduism and African Americans. 
Following the incident, an activist named Elizabeth Savetsky, who is also a congregant at one of the synagogues targeted, Shaare Tefilla, posted on Instagram a video of the antisemitic messages. It was reported that a person named Andrew Rodriguez was responsible for the bombardment of racist and antisemitic messages. 


 
The antisemitic messages appeared on the screen only a few minutes after the start of the service, prompting the host account to remove the user and shut down the conference. The congregants later started a second service, which reportedly attracted more participants than the first disrupted service.
Rabbi Ariel Racovsky, who heads Shaare Tefilla, also reported the incident to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
Racovsky, in a video statement to his congregants, highlighted the connection between the antisemitic messages and Tisha B'Av, a tragic holiday that primarily commemorates the destruction of the two Temples in Jerusalem in addition to other calamities that have befallen the Jewish people, saying that “These awful people did us a service. They helped us make our Tisha B’Av much more real. If Tisha B’Av was something you couldn’t relate to, if you were on the call this morning, suddenly you could relate much better to Tisha B’Av.”
“Even as we confront our enemies, we are going to succeed. We are going to emerge stronger,” he added. 
“We are going to triumph in the face of our adversaries. All of the people that want to destroy us, denigrate us and humiliate us, they will not succeed. And they will have to live with the poison and hatred in their souls while we move forward with the Torah in ours…We are going to succeed and emerge stronger as a result of this..No one who tries to Zoom‐bomb us or actually bomb us, or destroy us in any way is ever going to succeed,” the rabbi concluded. 
Racovsky said he hoped the offenders would be prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”  
In a statement to Algemeiner, Savetsky also noted the connection with Tisha B'av, saying “On the saddest day of the Jewish calendar, our community was reminded just how present hate is towards the Jewish people when our virtual prayer service was hijacked by people spewing horrific antisemitic comments. There were children in attendance. The threat no longer looms in the distance, but it is in our own backyard. We feel violated but we will not stand down”
Her video has since been shared over 4,000 times.
“I hope we continue to see the Jewish people speak out against antisemitism in all its forms and stand together in solidarity,” she noted. 


Tags Israel texas Anti-Zionism antisemitism Tisha B’Av
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For Gamzu to win, gov't needs to get politics out of the way By JPOST EDITORIAL
Steinitz on breaking the Arab boycott and becoming an energy superpower By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by