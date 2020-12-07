The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

‘We are not Americans,’ says Satmar grand rabbi

Despite these comments, Satmar hassidim, including the grand rabbi himself, were overtly political during the recent presidential election.

By JEREMY SHARON  
DECEMBER 7, 2020 19:53
The Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg Zalman Lieb Teitelbaum speaking to French Jews, July 2017 (photo credit: AVRAHAM BLOOM)
The Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg Zalman Lieb Teitelbaum speaking to French Jews, July 2017
(photo credit: AVRAHAM BLOOM)
The grand rabbi of the Satmar hassidic community of Williamsburg Rabbi Zalman Teitelbaum has said that his hassidim should not consider themselves to be American but rather Jews in exile.
The rabbi made his remarks on Sunday night during an annual commemorative event for the rescue of Satmar founder Rabbi Yoel Teitelbaum from the Nazis on the Kastner train.
“Jews were drawn to American politics and greatly broke the distinction between Jews and the nations,” said Teitelbaum in comments first published by KAN News.
“We need to understand that we are in exile. We live here, but we are not Americans,” the rabbi asserted.
Teitelbaum recalled a story about an Israeli Jew who came to visit his grandfather Rabbi Yoel Teitelbaum during the High Holy Days and said he was “in America” to collect money.
“The rebbe answered him ‘this isn’t America.’ We need to remember that ‘I was a stranger in a foreign land,’” Teitelbaum continued, citing a passage from the Book of Exodus.
Despite these comments, Satmar hassidim, including the grand rabbi himself, were overtly political during the recent presidential election and gave their overwhelming backing to President Donald Trump.
Teitelbaum, together with his brother Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum who heads the Satmar community of Kiryas Yoel in upstate New York, signed an unprecedented letter of praise for Trump along with several other hassidic rabbis just ten days before the presidential election.
“As you have strengthened America to proudly hold aloft the banner of God and religious belief, so too, may God Almighty bless you to proudly lead us to victory in our current war with COVID-19,” the rabbis wrote in a letter to Trump, and continued, quoting from the book of Psalms to say “May you go ‘from strength to strength’  leading us forward towards ever greater good.”
Trump saw the letter and publicly acknowledged it on Twitter, saying “Thank you Rabbis!”


Tags American Jewry satmar diaspora Hasidic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shirbit hack shows cybercrime is a dangerous threat By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. Giving Rabbi Sacks the Genesis Prize is the honorable, responsible move By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
David Wolpe Vayishlach: The tree of tears By DAVID WOLPE
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
4 Fakhrizadeh: Hit squads, car bombs and remote-controlled guns - analysis
Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran November 29, 2020.
5 Iran says it has identified suspects in Fakhrizadeh assassination
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by