The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Sea levels could rise significantly by 2050 - NASA report

Rising sea levels over the next 30 years will see significantly increase coastal flooding, the US interagency government projected.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2022 01:01
A ship is seen after it has been grounded on the shores of the Marmara Sea in Istanbul's Maltepe district after extreme winds drove it off its moorings in Istanbul, Turkey November 30, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)
A ship is seen after it has been grounded on the shores of the Marmara Sea in Istanbul's Maltepe district after extreme winds drove it off its moorings in Istanbul, Turkey November 30, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

Sea levels along American coastlines could rise by 25-30 cm. on average by 2050, a new US government report released this week found.

The report, written by an interagency task force consisting of NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and other federal agencies, predicted sea levels up until to the year 2150.

The report projected that the rise in sea level over the next 30 years will see coastal flooding increase significantly.

The intensity and frequency of coastal floodings will soar in the near future due to higher sea levels, the task force projects. 

The task force was able to come up with near-term projections of sea-level rise due to an improved understanding developed over the last few years of the processes that contribute to rising seas.

Ocean height is affected by many complex interactions between ocean, land and ice, as well as melting glaciers and ice sheets.

Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) smiles in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 3, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) smiles in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 3, 2018 (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

The report also warned that there is a likelihood that the rise could exceed the task force's projections if greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase, causing global temperatures to rise.

Published as an update to a 2017 release, the report, titled Global and Regional Sea Level Rise Scenarios for the United States, "confirmed what we have long known," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

"Sea levels are rising at an alarming rate, endangering communities...urgent action is required to mitigate a climate crisis that is well underway," he said.



Tags United States NASA water climate change ocean
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
3

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by