The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Climate change will ravage humanity's main crop resources - except for one

Researchers say global warming will have little impact one one particular production: breadfruit. The superfood could even end world hunger, according to the study.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 19, 2022 04:43
(photo credit: Nyree Zerega/Northwestern University/Chicago Botanic Garden)
(photo credit: Nyree Zerega/Northwestern University/Chicago Botanic Garden)

Planting more breadfruit trees may be the solution to combating climate change, a new study claims.

Scientists expect climate change will have an adverse effect on many crops around the globe. But researchers from Northwestern University say global warming trends will have little effect on one particular production: breadfruit. 

Breadfruit is a starchy tree fruit native to the Pacific islands. Although it’s a fruit, people often use breadfruit as a substitute for potatoes because it’s so starchy and lacks seeds. 

The research, which found that unlike rice and corn, breadfruit can withstand extreme climates, was published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS Climate

Since global warming is making tropical regions both warmer and wetter, the researchers wanted to see if this would impact breadfruit’s ability to grow in its native climate.

Israeli animal rights activist Yael Gabay at the Bonn Climate Change Conference (credit: Plant Based Treaty) Israeli animal rights activist Yael Gabay at the Bonn Climate Change Conference (credit: Plant Based Treaty)

First, they mapped out what climate conditions these trees need in order to properly grow breadfruit. The team then looked at climate change models, predicting what the weather will look like in these areas in 2061-2080.

The predictions examined two scenarios: one where rising greenhouse gas emissions continue to plague the world and one where emissions stabilize in the future. In both scenarios, regions that are suitable for growing breadfruit trees remained the same. In the tropics and subtropics, the amount of suitable land for growing breadfruit only decreased by 4.4. to 4.5 percent.

The research team also found that there is suitable land for growing this crop in other regions, including sub-Saharan Africa, where people don’t typically plant these trees.

Breadfruit could end world hunger 

Amid climate change, global hunger is on the rise,  made worse as a result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fruit could be a solution, as it is well-suited to grow in areas that face high levels of food-insecurity, according to the researchers. 



Tags food africa scientific study climate change global warming
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
2

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
3

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
4

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

Anne Frank at her writing table in 1940; how many Anne Franks were lost in the Holocaust?
5

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by