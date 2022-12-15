The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

ICL to pay out NIS 115 mil. environmental settlement after Ashelim disaster

In July 2017, dangerous acidic wastewater leaked into Ashelim river as a result of the collapse of an industrial pool wall at the ICL-owned Rotem Ampert plant.

By WALLA!
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2022 10:30

Updated: DECEMBER 15, 2022 10:33
SOME OF the acidic sewage in Nahal Ashalim is seen over the weekend. (photo credit: GEORGE NORKIN/INPA)
SOME OF the acidic sewage in Nahal Ashalim is seen over the weekend.
(photo credit: GEORGE NORKIN/INPA)

ICL Group reached a settlement on Thursday in the class action lawsuit filed against it for the Ashalim river disaster, the company will pay the public and the plaintiffs a total sum of NIS 115 million.

The announcement of the settlement was sent to the stock exchange and will include legal expenses and the restoration of the river and its surroundings.

In June 2020, the Environmental Protection Ministry and the Nature and Parks Authority announced that Nahal Ashlim was opened to visitors, three years after the acid leak from the Rotem Ampert plant.

The decision was made after completing an in-depth examination, during which experts examined the possible risk to visitors and employees of the Nature and Parks Authority. In this framework, multiple soil samples were taken along the stream, and the backwater was also sampled.

In July 2017, dangerous acidic wastewater leaked into Ashalim river, located in the Judea Desert Reserve. The leak occurred as a result of the collapse of an industrial pool wall at the plant in the Negev.

"There was a strong flood of this toxic substance, our main concern right now is that animals will drink it from the stream," said Assaf Tzuer, an ecologist of the southern district of the Nature and Parks Authority, at the time.

"There was a strong flood of this toxic substance, our main concern right now is that animals will drink it from the stream."

Assaf Tzuer

The Environmental Protection Ministry explained that the collapsed evaporation pond was used for the production process of phosphoric acid, one of the main raw materials for the production of fertilizers in the plant.

One hundred thousand cubic meters of acids flood Ashalim river

With the collapse of the pool, the toxic acids flowed in long stretches of the river. The pool contained an amount of approximately one hundred thousand cubic meters of acids that caused a strong flood and filled the banks that were usually used as drinking sources for animals.

Two hours after the outbreak of the flood, the plant was required to pour fresh water into the stream, in order to wash the river and lower the acidity level in it.

"This is a difficult and unfortunate incident in the history of Rotem, for which we have taken full responsibility and have come to an understanding regarding significant and appropriate compensation," Ilan Barkai, CEO of the Rotem Ampert plant said.

"As soon as the incident happened in 2017, the company acted quickly and unconditionally for the immediate rehabilitation of the area, over the years we did as much as we could to learn and draw lessons from the event. The settlement agreement is a responsible step first and foremost towards the public, other stakeholders and certainly for us as a company."



Tags Negev environment agriculture lawsuit
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
2

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
3

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by