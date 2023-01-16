Plans to protest an energy deal that will raze the abandoned village of Lützerath to expand a coal pit created a mucky situation for police and protestors.

Hundreds of protesters, including Greta Thunberg, set up elaborate rope systems that had police stuck in the mud. The police were then treated to the sight of a protester dressed as a mud wizard.

The results of the protest

While the social media posts showing the wizard and the muddy police officers may make the tone of the protest seem jovial, at least 20 activists were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries received during a clash with the police, according to France24.

According to police estimations cited by various European media outlets, some 15,000 protestors attended the demonstration but the event organizers insisted the number of attendees is closer to 35,000.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg speaks at Festival Park as the UN Climate Change Conference takes place in Glasgow on November 1. (credit: RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS)

In the end, the protests were unsuccessful in stopping the mining from taking place.

TW PolizeigewaltWas wir heute und die letzten Tage erleben ist pure #Polizeigewalt. Wir sind erschrocken, wie die Polizei vorgeht und verurteilen dieses Verhalten. Wir bleiben standhaft, denn wir wissen, wofür wir kämpfen: #Klimagerechtigkeit!(1/4) pic.twitter.com/scQCZaZ4ly — Lützerath bleibt! - Tag X seit 3.1. (@LuetziBleibt) January 14, 2023

"It's a gut punch that Green ministers now try to sell this backroom coal deal as a success," Politico reported Olaf Bandt, the chair of the non-governmental German Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation, said. "We won't accept that."

"It's a gut punch that Green ministers now try to sell this backroom coal deal as a success, we won't accept that" Olaf Bandt, the chair for the Environment and Nature Conservation

The environmental impact of coal mining

According to the Global Energy Monitor 2022 report, coal mining emits 52 million metric tons of methane per year, more than is emitted from either the oil sector, which emits 39 million tonnes, or the gas industry, which emits 45 million