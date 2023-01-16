The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Greta Thunberg, climate activists and a mud wizard protest new German coal mine

20 people were injured after clashes with the German police at a protest trying to prevent the building of a new coal mine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 16, 2023 23:08
A person holds inflatable Earth as climate activists including Extinction Rebellion and Fridays for Future stage a protest demanding more action whilst G20 climate and environment ministers hold a meeting in Naples, Italy, July 22, 2021. (photo credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / REUTERS)
A person holds inflatable Earth as climate activists including Extinction Rebellion and Fridays for Future stage a protest demanding more action whilst G20 climate and environment ministers hold a meeting in Naples, Italy, July 22, 2021.
(photo credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / REUTERS)

Plans to protest an energy deal that will raze the abandoned village of Lützerath to expand a coal pit created a mucky situation for police and protestors.

Hundreds of protesters, including Greta Thunberg, set up elaborate rope systems that had police stuck in the mud. The police were then treated to the sight of a protester dressed as a mud wizard.

The results of the protest

While the social media posts showing the wizard and the muddy police officers may make the tone of the protest seem jovial, at least 20 activists were taken to hospital for treatment of injuries received during a clash with the police, according to France24.

According to police estimations cited by various European media outlets, some 15,000 protestors attended the demonstration but the event organizers insisted the number of attendees is closer to 35,000.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg speaks at Festival Park as the UN Climate Change Conference takes place in Glasgow on November 1. (credit: RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS) Swedish activist Greta Thunberg speaks at Festival Park as the UN Climate Change Conference takes place in Glasgow on November 1. (credit: RUSSELL CHEYNE/REUTERS)

In the end, the protests were unsuccessful in stopping the mining from taking place. 

"It's a gut punch that Green ministers now try to sell this backroom coal deal as a success," Politico reported Olaf Bandt, the chair of the non-governmental German Federation for the Environment and Nature Conservation, said. "We won't accept that."

"It's a gut punch that Green ministers now try to sell this backroom coal deal as a success, we won't accept that"

Olaf Bandt, the chair for  the Environment and Nature Conservation

The environmental impact of coal mining 

According to the Global Energy Monitor 2022 report, coal mining emits 52 million metric tons of methane per year, more than is emitted from either the oil sector, which emits 39 million tonnes, or the gas industry, which emits 45 million



Tags protests germany environment climate climate change Greta Thunberg
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by