The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Zambia greenlights $100 m. Israeli solar-wind project 

The $100 million investment in the power station was finalized last week during the visit of Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema to Israel.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: AUGUST 5, 2023 09:33
From right: Gigawatt Global CEO Josef Abramowitz, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, President Isaac Herzog and a Zambian student studying in Israel at the President's Residence in August 2023. (photo credit: Lynn Schler)
From right: Gigawatt Global CEO Josef Abramowitz, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, President Isaac Herzog and a Zambian student studying in Israel at the President's Residence in August 2023.
(photo credit: Lynn Schler)

In Zambia, a significant renewable energy project is underway to establish a power station capable of generating 71 megawatts of electricity. The unique aspect of this project is that it aims to harness both solar and wind energy, with each contributing half of the total power output. 

The $100 million investment in the power station was finalized last week during the visit of Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema to Israel. The project is a joint effort between Israel's Gigawatt Global and Gigawatt Wind.

The journey towards this milestone has been extended, spanning seven years of negotiations and efforts by the involved companies. However, progress was finally accelerated with the president's visit, whose approval last week provided the crucial green light the companies had eagerly awaited. 

The companies now have an Investment License with Zambia Development Agency and an Implementation Agreement with the Energy Ministry. The president gave Zambia's power utility company an executive order last week to provide the final signature. 

Gigawatt Global and Gigawatt Wind have already completed grid impact studies. Gigawatt Global President Yosef Abramowitz told The Jerusalem Post that the company will move on-site to start full project implementation. The station is being built in Chibombo, a district in the Central Province of Zambia, about two hours from the nation's capital.

Continuous supply of energy

The breakthrough deal was achieved following meetings between Hichilema, President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, and Abramowitz.

Abramowitz is a long-standing, prominent figure in Israel's renewable energy sector. He is the co-founder of the Arava Power Company and former chairman of Eilat-Eilot. Gigawatt Wind is co-directed by American-Israeli businessman Ilan Goldstein, one of Israel's first wind energy investors.

The facility will be the first in Sub-Sahara Africa to combine wind and solar energy in one location, providing a continuous supply of renewable energy 24/7.

"We had been stuck for two or three years because the country was just not moving the last permissions and contacts forward," Abramowitz said. "When we were told about the president's trip, we hoped it represented the opportunity for a breakthrough.

"Zambia gets a $100 million pioneering powerplant, jobs, training and the prestige of being the first African country with a hybrid wind and solar station. Israel benefits from bilateral relations. This will be the most significant private Israeli investment in the Zambian economy."

Abramowitz said Gigawatt plans to do similar work in other African countries, some of which do not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

The combined plant solves a crucial challenge of solar energy storage, which today mostly relies on high-cost batteries that cause environmental damage. In Chibombo, the wind picks up as the sun sets, enabling 24/7 power.

FM Cohen: 'Africa is growing'

Hichilema was in the country to encourage Israelis to consider investing in Zambia.

During Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kasongo Kakubo's meeting with Cohen, they signed a framework agreement to strengthen cooperation in medicine, communication, agriculture, and culture.

"Africa is growing, and there is great potential for Israel's relations with the continent's countries," Cohen said last week. 

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (right) with Foreign Minister Stanley Kasongo Kakubo (credit: AVI HAYUN/FOREIGN MINISTRY) Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (right) with Foreign Minister Stanley Kasongo Kakubo (credit: AVI HAYUN/FOREIGN MINISTRY)

The foreign minister has undertaken a series of visits to Africa in the past few weeks, and four economic forums were held between Israel and African countries, including two in Israel. Globes reported that more than 50 Israeli companies established connections with various African entities during these economic forums. 

Gigawatt Global built the first grid-connected solar project in East Africa, an 8.5-megawatt solar power plant in Rwanda. Earlier this year, it cut the ribbon on a similarly sized solar power project in Burundi

The Zambian utility company will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement with Gigawatt Global and Gigawatt Wind to ensure the new project's viability, Abramowitz said. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by