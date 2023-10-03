An uncommon mishap unfolded around 06:00 one Saturday morning approximately nine kilometers southeast of Sydney, Australia. Two men, aged 53 and 61, embarked on a fishing expedition in a boat measuring approximately 4.6 meters in length, but an unexpected encounter with a nearby whale altered their plans.

Per reports from local law enforcement, the boat capsized when the whale leaped in close proximity.

The fishermen found themselves in the water for approximately 45 minutes before being rescued by a team from the Indian Maritime Rescue Service.

Credit: Reuters

One dead, one injured

Regrettably, the 61-year-old fisherman was pronounced dead at the scene.

His 53-year-old companion sustained minor injuries and was subsequently transported to a local hospital.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, with initial beliefs suggesting that the whale may have leaped near or onto the boat, leading to its overturning.

This incident in Australia serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks that water enthusiasts face, even if they are experienced boaters. It underscores the importance of staying vigilant about one's surroundings and taking necessary precautions to ensure safety on the water.