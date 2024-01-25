Wastewater effluents, especially those originating from refineries, have been pinpointed as a significant contributor to contamination by substances prevalent in fire-extinguishing foam used in various settings, including airports, refineries, and industrial zones. They are also found in found in everyday items, like non-stick cookware.

A new study led by Dr. Tom Topaz from the Ruppin Academic Center and Prof. Benny Chefetz and Noam Gridish from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, along with the Israeli Estuarine Research Center team and in collaboration with the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, reveals that small coastal ecosystems known as micro-estuaries are highly contaminated with PFAS, per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances used to make fluoropolymer coatings and products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease, and water.

Harmful chemicals that pose a significant threat

The need for green zones and ecosystem services is constantly on the rise, with few open areas available to provide these necessities in highly urbanized areas, they wrote. “As the majority of the world population is located in coastal regions, coastal streams, and their estuaries are among the last natural zones that may fill this role.”

These harmful chemicals pose a significant risk to both the environment and human health, they warned.

The research underscores the critical necessity for focused interventions to address the impact of PFAS, particularly in regions where micro-estuaries coincide with industrial activities. The Alexander River in Israel (credit: ISRAEL ESTUARINE RESEARCH CENTER)

The research paper entitled “Exploring PFAS in micro-estuaries: Occurrence, distribution, and risks” has just been published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology Letters.

The team investigated the occurrence, distribution, and associated risks of PFAS in three micro-estuaries during the dry season in numerous countries, including Israel. Micro-estuaries – often overlooked but vital ecosystems supporting biodiversity and enhancing human life quality in densely populated areas – play a crucial role in controlling the transfer of pollutants from land to sea. Advertisement

In a comprehensive meta-analysis of 120 samples, the study revealed alarming concentrations of PFAS in the estuaries, indicating an issue at a global scale.

The total PFAS concentration at these sites was remarkably high and significantly exceeding recommended benchmarks for aquatic ecosystems and recreational activities.

Despite similarities in characteristics among the three studied micro-estuaries, such as morphology, precipitation, watershed size, and water volume, the study highlights how changes in water input, connectivity to the sea, and local activities of humans can dramatically alter the occurrence, concentrations, and distribution of PFAS.