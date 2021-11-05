The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Environmental issues to be tackled by U of Haifa, Zayed U through MOU

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 5, 2021 13:47
University of Haifa (photo credit: COURTESY OF UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)
University of Haifa
(photo credit: COURTESY OF UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)
Israel's University of Haifa and the United Arab Emirates' Zayed University have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together on environmental issues with joint research between the institutions' faculty and students.
The deal was signed at a virtual ceremony Wednesday by University of Haifa president Prof. Ron Robin and UAE Culture and Youth Minister Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, with Israeli Ambassador to the UAE Amir Hayek and Emirati Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja both present.
This new cooperation agreement will see joint research in a variety of fields, including natural resource management, education and marine sciences, and will also conduct exchange programs for conferences, workshops and seminars.
“In the wake of many common challenges facing humanity as we grapple with the climate crisis, this kind of academic cooperation is a way to preserve what all of us call home — the planet,” Robin said at the ceremony.
This partnership “will create cross-border opportunities for students, faculty and the region as a whole,” Al Kaabi said. “Together, we can lead innovation with regards to food and water security, marine sciences and environmental sustainability.”
University of Haifa president Prof. Ron Robin presents the University's MOU agreement with the UAE’s Zayed University. (credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)University of Haifa president Prof. Ron Robin presents the University's MOU agreement with the UAE’s Zayed University. (credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)
The signing, which comes ahead of the University of Haifa's 50th anniversary and after Zayed University's 50th anniversary, is the latest academic cooperation agreement signed by Israeli and Emirati institutions following the normalization of ties between the two countries in 2020 through the Abraham Accords.


