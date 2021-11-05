Environmental issues to be tackled by U of Haifa, Zayed U through MOU

Israel's University of Haifa and the United Arab Emirates' Zayed University have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding ( MoU ) to work together on environmental issues with joint research between the institutions' faculty and students.

The deal was signed at a virtual ceremony Wednesday by University of Haifa president Prof. Ron Robin and UAE Culture and Youth Minister Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, with Israeli Ambassador to the UAE Amir Hayek and Emirati Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja both present.

This new cooperation agreement will see joint research in a variety of fields, including natural resource management, education and marine sciences, and will also conduct exchange programs for conferences, workshops and seminars.

“In the wake of many common challenges facing humanity as we grapple with the climate crisis, this kind of academic cooperation is a way to preserve what all of us call home — the planet,” Robin said at the ceremony.

This partnership “will create cross-border opportunities for students, faculty and the region as a whole,” Al Kaabi said. “Together, we can lead innovation with regards to food and water security, marine sciences and environmental sustainability.”

University of Haifa president Prof. Ron Robin presents the University's MOU agreement with the UAE’s Zayed University. (credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)