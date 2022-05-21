The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Pascale’s Kitchen: From oven to table

I like to switch up the filling to keep things exciting – sometimes I use a beef filling, other times quinoa, which can be mixed with dried fruits.

By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN
Published: MAY 21, 2022 11:36
Stuffed peppers (photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
Stuffed peppers
(photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)

This week, I’m bringing recipes for three dishes that have one thing in common: They are all easy and challenging at the same time. 

What is challenging about them? Well, all three of them do entail a few steps in the preparation stage, but once you put them in the oven, you don’t need to do anything else, and when it’s finished cooking, the pan can be brought straight to the table from the oven. 

The first recipe is for salmon with vegetables, which is perfect to serve as the main dish for any meal. You don’t need to use any extra bowls or pots when preparing it, and the baking dish can be brought straight to the table.

For more of Pascale's recipes, click here>>

Make sure that you pick out a gorgeous fish fillet at the store. Then, all you have to do is cover it with the spread, and add the vegetables all around the sides of the dish. Use any type of vegetables you want, but make sure to use vegetables that all need about the same amount of time in the oven. 

Rice and meet casserole (credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN) Rice and meet casserole (credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)

The second dish I’m bringing you this week is Roz Moh’shi, a rice and meat casserole that hails from Tunisian cuisine. This dish, which in some households is traditionally served on Seder night, is made up of a layer of rice, then a meat mixture, then more rice. I personally love serving this dish all year long. It can be prepared as one large casserole, but I like to go an extra step and prepare little individual casseroles baked in a muffin tin. I remove each mini casserole from the paper liners, then stack them on a platter adorned with lettuce and roquette leaves. 

The third dish is a recipe for stuffed peppers. I love any recipe involving stuffed vegetables, whether it be cabbage, grape leaves, zucchini, eggplant, potatoes or, of course, bell peppers. What’s most fun about using bell peppers is that you can use an assortment of different colored peppers.

I like to switch up the filling to keep things exciting – sometimes I use a beef filling, other times quinoa, which can be mixed with dried fruits.

This time, I used mini bell peppers, which means there’ll be a little more work to do, but the results are stunning, so it’s worth it. I wanted the dish to be vegetarian, and so I stuffed the peppers with rice, tehina and lots of spices.

STUFFED PEPPERS

Makes 6 servings. 

  • 8-10 mini bell peppers (yellow, red, orange or green)

Filling: 

  • 1¼ cups round rice
  • 1 medium onion, chopped finely
  • 2 Tbsp. tehina
  • ½ cup parsley, chopped finely
  • ¼ cup cilantro
  • 3 mint sprigs
  • 1 medium tomato, cut into small pieces
  • 1 spicy red or green pepper, chopped finely
  • 1 pinch ginger
  • 1 tsp. pomegranate concentrate
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Sauce: 

  • 3 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 3 medium tomatoes
  • 2 Tbsp. tomato paste
  • 1 spicy red pepper
  • 1 medium onion
  • 2-3 lemon slices
  • 1½-2 cups water
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • ½ tsp. paprika
  • ¼ tsp. harissa

Cut off the tops of the peppers, and put them aside for later. Cut out the pith and seeds from the peppers and rinse well. 

To prepare the filling, place all of the ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Spoon the filling into the peppers, and place the pepper tops over the filling. 

To prepare the sauce, cut all of the vegetables into thin strips. Heat the oil in a pan and sauté. Add the spices and the water and bring to a boil. 

Arrange the stuffed peppers in a flat, round baking dish. Carefully pour the sauce around the peppers (add more water if necessary). Cover with a sheet of baking paper, then aluminum foil on top. 

Bake in an oven that has been preheated to 180° for 30-40 minutes until the peppers have softened and the liquid has been absorbed. Serve hot. 

Level of difficulty: Medium.Time: 1.5 hours. Status: Parve.

Salmon and vegetables (credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN) Salmon and vegetables (credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)SALMON AND VEGETABLES

Makes 8-10 servings.

  • 4 large garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 tsp. spice rub (cumin, coriander, paprika or fish mix)
  • Juice from 1 lemon
  • 3 Tbsp. dried tomato paste or olive tapenade or pesto
  • 1 tsp. pickled lemon
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 3 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 salmon filet
  • 4-5 slices fresh lemon
  • Sides:
  • Basket cherry tomatoes of varying colors
  • 1 red onion or scallion, sliced
  • ½ cup Kalamata olives, pitted
  • ½ cup green olives, pitted
  • 2 Tbsp. capers (optional)
  • 1 heaping Tbsp. dried tomatoes, sliced
  • 2 tsp. dried tomato paste
  • ½ cup fresh basil leaves
  • ½ cup fresh parsley, chopped 

Place the crushed garlic in a large bowl, then add the spices, lemon juice, tomato paste, pickled lemon, salt, pepper and oil. Mix well.

Place a sheet of baking paper on a tray, then lay the salmon fillet on it, with the skin facedown. Then, spread the mixture all over the salmon (if you have some left over, you can store in the fridge). 

Add the lemon slices on top of the salmon. 

Wash the tomatoes well and remove the stems. Place them all around the salmon. Add the onion slices, olives, capers and dried tomatoes. Add the tomato paste and the rest of the mixture that you’d spread on top of the fish. Add the basil and parsley leaves. 

Sprinkle some olive oil on everything, then cook the salmon in an oven that has been preheated to 200° for 20-25 minutes. Remove and serve. 

Level of difficulty: Easy.Time: 30 minutes. Status: Parve.

RICE AND MEAT CASSEROLE

Makes 12-14 servings. 

  • 2 cups Persian rice
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 tsp. lemon juice
  • 150 gr. beef shoulder
  • 2 hard-boiled eggs, cut into pieces
  • 6 parsley sprigs, chopped finely
  • 1 large onion, chopped finely
  • ½ tsp. pepper
  • ½ tsp. turmeric
  • ½-¾ tsp. salt
  • ¼ cup oil

Pour the rice into a medium pot and add water to cover. Cook over a medium flame for 30 minutes until the rice has softened. Remove from the flame and rinse well in a colander. 

Place the beef in a small pot and pour on water to cover. Cook over a medium flame for 40 minutes or until the beef has softened. Drain and let the beef come to room temperature. 

Place the drained rice in a large bowl. Add half of the turmeric, pepper and salt. While mixing, add the three eggs, one at a time, while mixing. Add the lemon juice and mix well. 

Once the beef has cooled, cut into small cubes or pull apart. Put the beef pieces in a separate bowl, then add the parsley, onion and the hard-boiled eggs. Mix well, then add the rest of the spices and mix again.

Grease a muffin tin, line it with paper liners, and place it in the oven so it can heat up. Take the tray out of oven. Spoon in a layer of rice in all the cavities, then a layer of beef, then another layer of rice.

Bake in an oven that has been preheated to 180° for 30-40 minutes. Serve hot. 

Level of difficulty: Easy-medium.Time: 1.5-2 hours. Status: Meat.

Translated by Hannah Hochner.



Tags cooking food recipe
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Zionists control the world, buy up media outlets, says Mohamed Hadid

Mohamed Hadid (R) and Shiva Safai pose during a photocall before the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by