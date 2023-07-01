The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

The View: Dinner in Netanya with... a view - review

Views, however important, are secondary to the food, so we went along to try it out and see if it lived up to the established reputation of its partner and forerunner.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Published: JULY 1, 2023 11:52
The View (photo credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)
The View
(photo credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)

There are some people who feel they have not had a proper dining out experience unless they have eaten meat as opposed to dairy. It’s possible that the owners of The Yekev, a long-established dairy eatery overlooking the sea in Netanya had that in mind when they decided to open The View, a new restaurant with a very wide selection of meat dishes of all kinds.

The View, like its sister restaurant, looks out at the stunning view – blue sky, waving palms, deep blue Mediterranean – and is certainly appropriately named.

But views, however important, are secondary to the food, so we went along to try it out and see if it lived up to the established reputation of its partner and forerunner.

Review The View: How did it do? 

We decided to start our evening with a selection from the imaginative menu of drinks that included specially created cocktails as well as classics.

I chose something with a tequila base, topped with strawberry syrup and lemon and my companion something with a vodka base. As is often the case, they both looked like miniature garden arrangements when they finally arrived, topped with bouquets of leaves and berries. The alcohol content was minimalistic, but they did look nice (NIS 49).

The View (credit: ALEX DEUTSCH) The View (credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)

Time to order. For starters, I picked tuna tataki (NIS 68) and my dining partner went for the chorizo sausage with sauerkraut. My dish was very aesthetic, slices of almost raw tuna dipped in black and white sesame seeds. It was served on a mini wooden table, with coarse salt, wasabi and ponzu sauce  – a condiment of soy with added citrus elements – I savored every mouthful.

My companion’s dish was a very long, thin and spicy sausage served with sauerkraut, tiny pickles and hot chili peppers. It was definitely not a dish for the faint-hearted, but delicious as long as you have a bottle of ice-cold water within easy reach (NIS 64).

For the main course, I chose the burgers which were served on toasted bread with mayonnaise. They were thin and crispy and the side dish of fried onions was especially good, as were the small roast potato chunks (NIS 84). My companion picked lamb spare ribs with Masala sauce (NIS 150). When his dish arrived it contained a huge amount of meat but he seemed undeterred and managed to consume it all, plus the baked potato and other roasted vegetables on the side.

Our very helpful waiter reeled off a menu of desserts – the usual parve suspects – but neither of us could eat another crumb. We drank refreshing mint tea that we hoped might help us digest our massive meal.

For diners who enjoy beautiful scenery along with excellent food, The View is the place for you.

The View6 Gad Machnes StreetNetanyaTel: (09) 7404477Open: Sun.-Thu 12 till late; Fri. 12-5 p.m.; Sat. closedKashrut: Netanya Rabbinate

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.



Related Tags

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by