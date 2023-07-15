The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Niso The Fisherman: Fantastic food on the Ashkelon marina - review

Nissim Nahum decided to open a restaurant called Niso The Fisherman on the marina in Ashkelon. The place is not fancy with dark wood tables and paper placemats but has a fun family vibe to it.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN
Published: JULY 15, 2023 12:15
Niso The Fisherman (photo credit: Cliff Churgin)
Niso The Fisherman
(photo credit: Cliff Churgin)

Nissim Nahum (who everybody in Ashkelon calls Niso) has been a fisherman for 37 years and it is clearly his passion. He shows me video clips of a recent catch of a 300-kilo tuna on one of his three fishing boats. For decades he has supplied restaurants and fish shops around the country with fresh fish.

Nine years ago, he decided to open a restaurant called Niso The Fisherman on the marina in Ashkelon which was then just starting to expand. As part of his contract with the Ashkelon municipality, he had to open on Friday and Shabbat meaning, of course, that he had no teudat kashrut although all of his food was kosher.

“I made a lot of money, maybe 100,000 shekels every Friday night, but I wasn’t happy,” he told me on a recent Friday afternoon. “I’d leave my house embarrassed – I couldn’t make kiddish and have Friday night dinner with my family.”

About four years ago, he says, the municipality changed its rules and allowed restaurants to close on Shabbat and get kashrut certification. Niso says that he immediately did so, and that somehow he is making the same amount of money per year as he did when he was open on Shabbat.

“I’m so happy now and I get to have Shabbat with my family,” he said.

Ashkelon’s marina (credit: ASHKELON MUNICIPALITY)Ashkelon’s marina (credit: ASHKELON MUNICIPALITY)

If you haven’t been to the marina in Ashkelon recently, it’s worth a trip. The beach is beautiful and there are more than a dozen restaurants along the marina, both kosher and non-kosher.

We have good friends, Beth and Leo Newmark, who live right next to the marina. There is by the way a growing group of “Anglos” in Ashkelon who eagerly patronize many of the kosher restaurants. When Beth and Leo invited us for Shabbat, we happily ditched our young adult children and made the drive to Ashkelon.

What's it like getting dinner at Niso the Fisherman in Ashkelon?

The Ashkelon marina is a happening place. Friday afternoon it was packed, and when we went for a walk late Shabbat afternoon it was also hopping with lots of families.

Niso the Fisherman is towards the end of the marina. When we arrived around 1:30 on Friday afternoon it was almost empty but it quickly filled up with several large parties celebrating birthdays. There was also Guy, a Chinese man married to an Israeli who speaks fluent Hebrew and had brought two Chinese guests for lunch.

The place is not fancy with dark wood tables and paper placemats but has a fun family vibe to it. The menu is extensive with not only fish dishes but a kid’s menu of shnitzelonim and hamburgers. Interestingly at the table next to ours everyone ordered meat rather than fish and the food looked fresh and delicious.

Niso told me that since a lot of Mizrahi Jews eat fish on Friday night, they might want meat for lunch on Friday. But we were there for the fish, and we put ourselves in Niso’s hands.

The “salatim” which usually come with a main course cost NIS 20 per person. We didn’t try them but from a glance at a neighboring table they looked fresh although nothing particularly unique or out of the box. We did try two unique appetizers – both of raw fish. The first was a seviche (NIS 75) in which the cubes of bonito were served in little pani puri shells with vegetables and olive oil, and the other was a carpaccio of very thinly sliced meagre fish (NIS 74). Both were delicious.

For the entrée we had a whole meagre fish served with roasted tomatoes and scallions (NIS 29 per 100 grams) that had been swimming in the nearby ocean just a few hours before. The difference between fresh fish and fish that has spent even a day or two in transit is amazing. There was no fishy taste at all, just a clean fresh bite.

But for me the real star was a dish that I think we got by accident that had been ordered by another table. Their loss! It was a fillet of sea bream (lavrak in Hebrew) that was prepared the same way as the whole fish with roasted tomatoes. I can’t even describe how good this was – just that I want another one right now!

After a nap, I headed to the beach for a quick swim before Shabbat. At least so far, no jellyfish and the water was beautiful. Ashkelon is an easy drive from Jerusalem and at least you know you won’t go hungry.

Niso The FishermanAshkelon MarinaHours: Sunday-Thursday 11 AM – midnightFriday 11 AM – 4:30 PMKashrut: Atara and Beit YosefThe restaurant is accessible 

The writer was a guest of the restaurant



Related Tags

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by