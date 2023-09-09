The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Ruben: Burgers and more in Petah Tikva - review

The place is very much a family eatery with a friendly ambiance, and the décor, consisting of large amounts of wood, including a whole wall of wooden discs, is very welcoming.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Published: SEPTEMBER 9, 2023 11:58
Ruben (photo credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)
Ruben
(photo credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)

Ruben is a chain of kosher meat restaurants in Israel and we visited the Petach Tikva branch recently to sample the food. The place is very much a family eatery with a friendly ambiance, and the décor, consisting of large amounts of wood, including a whole wall of wooden discs, is very welcoming.

You can choose to sit in three different places – outside, on the patio, or inside. We opted for the air-conditioned interior, it being a particularly steamy evening. 

I must confess to a bout of amnesia, which led to me to start our meal with goose liver. I had totally forgotten that this delicacy is the result of force-feeding geese, a cruel procedure that was banned in Israel years ago. Apparently, the product is now imported from Hungary. So I will not say too much about this shared starter, except to say that lumping it with a cream made from Lotus biscuits did not add to its charm. (NIS 95).

Bad starter aside, how was the food?

For the main course, my companion chose the asado and I the pargit. Both dishes arrived very quickly attesting to the excellent service the restaurant offers. The beef was accompanied by green beans and half a baked potato plus various blobs of this and that, one purporting to be truffle mayonnaise, although one was hard-pushed to detect the magical taste of the fungus.

Although very fatty in parts, there was also plenty of meat on the plate and this was very tender and not the slightest bit stringy. It was consumed with apparent relish and little was left on the plate, including the chimichurri and the BBQ sauce. (NIS 149).

Ruben (credit: ALEX DEUTSCH) Ruben (credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)

My dish was described as “Asian chicken” and consisted of a large quantity of pargit in a sweet soy marinade with tehina and peanuts, with the whole dish covered in sesame seeds (NIS 89). I particularly liked the slaw on the side with bean sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, and cucumber in a mildly acidic dressing.

Although by this time we were barely able to move, the manager insisted we at least taste the dessert offerings. The first, a pecan crème brule, was not at all bad, considering it was parve and the chocolate éclair, with lashings of sweet caramel sauce, was also acceptable. (NIS 46 for desserts).

Luckily for us, we had a half-hour journey back to Netanya to digest the evening’s excesses. It was certainly a very good meal in very pleasant surroundings.

Ruben, 36 Rehov Shacham, Petah Tikva.Tel. (03) 715-3767Open: Sunday-Wednesday, 12 noon-12 a.m.; Thursday, 12 p.m.-1 a.m.; Friday, 12 p.m.-two hours before Shabbat.Kashrut: Petah Tikva Rabbinate.Wheelchair accessible.

The writer was a guest of the restaurant. 



Related Tags

Hot Opinion

Most Read

1

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
2

Taking vitamins may increase risk of cancers - study

A 3D rendering of cancer cells (Illustrative).
3

Elon Musk vows defamation lawsuit against ADL: 'The irony!'

“Freedom of Speech, Not Freedom of Reach.” Twitter Owner Elon Musk
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by