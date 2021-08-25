The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Machne Asada: Jerusalem street food with a twist

At Machane Asada, whatever is not used at the chef restaurant next door finds its way to the street food.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN  
AUGUST 25, 2021 18:34
Machne Asada (photo credit: GIL AVIRAM)
Machne Asada
(photo credit: GIL AVIRAM)
The next time you’re in the shuk and hunger pangs assault you, skip the falafel and the shwarma and head for Machne Asada – a colorful street food restaurant that opened just two weeks ago.
Yaron and Eti Jospe also own the fancy Valero’s restaurant next door, which Yaron says is about to get a complete new menu and concept, and opened Machane Asada to offer street-food wagyu beef. Wagyu is a type of cow, originally from Japan, in which the fat is marbled throughout the meat, instead of being on top. There are also stories of wagyu cows living a pampered life including getting massages, and one type of wagyu, called Kobe beef, fetches astronomical prices.
In Israel, these cows are imported from Australia and raised here. The meat is tender and rich and costs more than the usual Black Angus that is used for good steaks here. You can order your meal in a fresh challah roll, or on a bed of crispy potatoes (what they call animal style), which is what I recommend.
At Machane Asada (Asada is the Spanish equivalent of asado), whatever is not used at the chef restaurant next door finds its way to the street food. Perhaps ironically, the asado (NIS 54) served on a small challah was my least favorite of the items I tried. Asado is not my favorite cut and this one tasted a little bland.
But the other things we tasted were outstanding. I highly suggest the flat iron steak (NIS 54), 150 grams of thinly sliced wagyu steak on top of the crispy potatoes and with a special sauce that was simply delicious. The wagyu schnitzel (NIS 49) was also very good, as were the chorizos (NIS 49), made in-house. I’m usually not a big fan of chorizos as they are too spicy for my Ashkenazi palate, but these were juicy with just a hint of spice.
A sandwich from Machne Asada (credit: GIL AVIRAM) A sandwich from Machne Asada (credit: GIL AVIRAM)
If you’re thirsty as well as hungry, there are fun cocktails for NIS 24. There’s the camparianos with Passiflora, peace and Campari, a Kiwi mohito and a gummy bear cocktail that has a gummy bear in the bottom.
Overall, just a fun place with good food.
 
Machne Asada
Agrippas 80
Phone: 02-5436433
Hours: 11 am – 11 pm (Sunday– Thursday)
11 am – 3 pm (Friday)
Hour after Shabbat – midnight (Saturday night)
Kashrut: Rabbanut Jerusalem (all meat is chalak)
The writer was a guest of the restaurant.


Tags restaurant food food review meat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bennett, Biden must work together on Iran - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yafit Ovadia

The murder of a Denver yeshiva student could have been worse - opinion

 By YAFIT OVADIA
Gil Troy

Bennett must convince Biden: Our enemies are also yours

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

'Woke' activists who are outraged by Israel stay silent on Taliban - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The chaos in the communications market - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

The Afghan gov't overthrown by Taliban never existed - ex-soldier

A US SOLDIER takes cover during a controlled detonation in southern Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province in 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by