Pascale's Kitchen: Warm dishes to eat in the sukkah

There aren’t too many dishes that are customarily eaten on Sukkot, though many people like to prepare hot dishes and fresh salads made with vegetables and fruits, since Sukkot is known as the Fall Harvest Holiday in Israel.

Some communities serve traditional stuffed vine leaves, while others have formulated a more modern version by using cabbage, peppers, light green zucchini, and other vegetables and stuffing them with rice and other fillings. In Eastern European cuisine, kreplach and other types of dumplings made from pasta dough are often stuffed with meat or vegetarian fillings.

The one thing that all of the dishes served during Sukkot have in common, is that they are hot dishes that are meant to remain warm as we eat them outside in our sukkah. For example, many people like to prepare stews made with beef, legumes, and vegetables that have simmered slowly for hours.

A great way to ensure that stew does not cool down too quickly outdoors is by preparing it inside a clay or iron pot, since these materials are able to retain heat for a long period of time.

This year, in honor of Sukkot, I’m bringing you four recipes that are super easy and simple to prepare, but will still impress your guests and taste delicious. On Sukkot, I make an effort to bake everything in attractive pots and pans that can be brought straight to the table in my own sukkah, or with friends or family in theirs. Food for Sukkot (credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)

The first recipe this week is for fish with vegetables and chickpeas, all cooked together in a pan in the oven. This stunning dish can be brought out to the sukkah and set down in the center of the table.

The second is for roasted cauliflower with tahini. This is a favorite among vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike, especially if you love cauliflower as much as I do.

The third recipe is for roast zucchini prepared with dill and lemon zest, which provide wonderful flavors.

And lastly, no festive meal would be complete without something sweet, and so I’ve included here one of my favorites: a lemon and mint torte that can be baked in an attractive dish to impress the guests.

TILAPIA WITH VEGETABLES AND CHICKPEAS

Makes 6-8 servings.

Ingredients:

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup canola oil

10 cloves of garlic

1 can (400 gr.) of crushed tomatoes

1 large tomato, sliced

2 bell peppers, sliced

2 dry spicy or sweet red peppers

1 heaped Tbsp. paprika

1 tsp. spicy paprika

½ tsp. turmeric

Salt and pepper, to taste

4-6 fillets of fresh Tilapia

1 can (300 gr.) chickpeas, drained

½ bunch of cilantro

3 cups boiling water

Serving suggestion:

2 Tbsp. chopped cilantro

Heat the oils in a large frying pan, then add garlic and sauté before adding the crushed tomatoes, peppers, and dried peppers. Stir gently for five minutes. Add the spices and stir, then add the cilantro and boiling water. Lower the flame, cover the pan, and cook for another 20 minutes. Add the chickpeas and stir. Season to taste and remove from the flame.

Gently place the Tilapia fillets in a baking pan, then pour the vegetable mixture over them. Gently shake the pan so the sauce completely covers all of the fish. Place a sheet of baking paper on top of the mixture, then secure with a layer of aluminum foil.

Place the pan in an oven that has been preheated to 180° and bake for 30-35 minutes. Remove from oven and serve hot with a bit of fresh cilantro on top alongside your favorite side dish.

If you prefer, you can also cook the fish with sliced carrots, potatoes, light green zucchini, cherry tomatoes, and/or onion.

Level of difficulty : Easy.

: Easy. Time : 75 minutes.

: 75 minutes. Status: Parve.

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER WITH TAHINI

Makes 6-8 servings.

Ingredients:

1 cauliflower, broken up into medium florets

4 Tbsp. olive oil

1 spicy green pepper, finely chopped

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

Salt and pepper, to taste

Sumac (optional)

Tahini:

1 cup raw tahini

Juice from 2 lemons

1-1½ cups water

Salt and pepper, to taste

Topping:

¼-½ cup chopped parsley

Place the cauliflower florets in a baking pan. Add the chopped pepper and garlic, then drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle salt and pepper on top, then mix well and bake in an oven that has been preheated to 190-200° for 20-25 minutes. Stir every once in a while.

To prepare the tahini, pour the raw tahini into a bowl, then add the lemon juice and water and stir well. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, then pour tahini on top of the cauliflower. Sprinkle sumac on top if desired, then return the pan to the oven to cook for another 5-7 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with chopped parsley. Serve hot.

Level of difficulty : Easy.

: Easy. Time : 60 minutes.

: 60 minutes. Status: Parve.

ROAST ZUCCHINI

Makes 6-8 servings.

Ingredients:

8-10 small zucchini or 5-6 light green zucchini

2-3 cloves or 1 tsp. crushed garlic

½ cup dill, chopped

¼ cup parsley, chopped

½ tsp. lemon zest

½ cup olive oil

Toppings:

Lemon juice

Olive oil

Chopped parsley

Rinse the zucchini or light green zucchini, then slice lengthwise. If you’re using light green zucchini, peel some of them, then cut them into four pieces.

Arrange the zucchini/light green zucchini in a pan so that there is space between pieces. Add the garlic, dill, parsley, and lemon zest. Then add the olive oil, cover with a sheet of baking paper, and seal well with aluminum foil. Bake in an oven that has been preheated to 180° for 30 minutes.

Remove from the oven and drizzle olive oil and lemon juice on top. Adorn with parsley and serve.

Level of difficulty : Easy.

: Easy. Time : 60 minutes.

: 60 minutes. Status: Parve.

LEMON AND MINT TORTE

Use an attractive 24 cm or 26 cm diameter pan that will look nice on the holiday table.

Ingredients:

6 large eggs, separated

1½ cups sugar

1 packet sugar vanilla

Zest from 1 large lemon

1½ cups flour, sifted

3-4 heaped Tbsp. lemon juice

2-3 mint leaves, chopped finely

Toppings:

¼ cup powdered sugar

Mint leaves

Add the egg whites to electric mixer bowl and beat on high speed. Gradually add the sugar and vanilla sugar while mixing. Continue mixing until stiff peaks form. Gradually add the egg yolks while mixing, and continue mixing until mixture is yellow and fluffy.

Fold in the lemon zest, then fold in the flour, lemon juice and chopped mint leaves until they are all mixed in.

Transfer the batter to a baking pan and flatten. Bake in an oven that has been preheated to 180° for 35 minutes or until a toothpick stuck in the center comes out dry and clean.

Remove the cake and let it cool completely. Sprinkle powdered sugar on top and adorn with mint leaves.

Level of difficulty : Easy.

: Easy. Time : 45 minutes.

: 45 minutes. Status: Parve.

Translated by Hannah Hochner.