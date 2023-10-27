Pascale's Kitchen: Comfort food for difficult days

The last few weeks since the war broke out have been so stressful, and none of us wants to spend time in the kitchen. Our hearts are broken, and we are incredibly worried about loved ones. Sometimes, preparing comfort food is something that can make us feel useful and help family members at home feel loved.

When I think of what brings me the most comfort, I picture stuffed vegetables in tomato sauce from my childhood.

I actually find it very relaxing to scoop out the insides of vegetables to prepare them to be stuffed with flavorful fillings. It’s good to have something to keep my hands busy.

There are so many different ways to prepare stuffed vegetables. You can add beef to the filling or keep it strictly vegetarian. This week, I’m bringing you open dishes in which you can see all the tasty ingredients inside.

The first recipe is for stuffed peppers with fennel and tomato sauce. The second recipe is for stuffed eggplant boats, which can be prepared with beef, or quinoa for a vegetarian version. Stuffed eggplant (credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)

MULTICOLORED STUFFED BELL PEPPERS

6-8 bell peppers of different colors (yellow, red, orange, and green)

Filling:

2 ¼ cups rice

300 gr. ground beef

2-3 Tbsp. breadcrumbs, matzah meal, or oats

1 medium onion, chopped

2 eggs

8 sprigs of parsley, finely chopped

1 medium tomato, cut into small pieces

1 spicy red pepper, finely chopped

¼ tsp. fresh ginger, chopped

1 Tbsp. pomegranate concentrate

Salt and pepper, to taste

Sauce:

3 Tbsp. olive oil

3 medium tomatoes

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

1 spicy red pepper

1 medium onion

1 ½ – 2 cups water

Salt and pepper, to taste

½ tsp. sweet paprika

¼ tsp. harissa

2 fennels, quartered

Rinse the peppers, then cut off the tops. Remove the pith and seeds and rinse well.

To prepare the filling:

Add all the filling ingredients to a bowl and mix well. Stuff the peppers with the filling, leaving them open on top.

To prepare the sauce:

Chop all the sauce vegetables. Heat oil in a large, flat pot, then sauté the vegetables. Add the spices and water, stir, and bring to a boil. Add the fennel quarters. Cover the pot and simmer for 10 minutes.

Arrange the filled bell peppers inside the pot and cover with the sauce. Add more water as needed. Cover the pot and bring to a boil. Place the pot inside an oven that has been preheated to 180° and cook for 40 minutes or until the beef and vegetables are well cooked.

Level of difficulty: Medium

Time: 2 hours

Status: Meat

STUFFED EGGPLANT

Makes 6 servings.

3 medium eggplants

2 medium onions

½ bunch of parsley, finely chopped

3 raw eggs

1 hardboiled egg

2 medium potatoes, peeled

200 gr. beef shoulder

½ tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

½ – 1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. harissa or spicy paprika

¼ tsp. turmeric

Oil for frying

Rinse the eggplants, then cut them in half lengthwise. Scoop out the inside part of the eggplants, leaving the thick skin intact in the shape of a boat, so that you can stuff it with the filling.

Place the eggplant skins on a tray with the skin face down, and sprinkle them with salt. Let them sit for 15 minutes.

Cut the beef into pieces and add them to the pot with one egg and water. Cook for 30 or 40 minutes until the beef has softened.

In a separate pot, cook the eggplant pieces together with the potatoes. If you prefer, chop the eggplant into pieces, then sauté.

Chop up the onions and place them in a small bowl together with the parsley, before adding them to the potato and eggplant mixture. Chop the hardboiled egg, and add it to the mixture. Chop the meat into small pieces, or grind it, then add it to the mixture. Mix well, then add the lemon juice, pepper, salt, and the 3 raw eggs. Mix well.

Rinse all the salt off of the eggplant boats, then dry them well with paper towels. Heat some oil in a pan and sauté the eggplant boats with the skin face down so that they become pliable.

Fill the eggplant boats with the stuffing, then arrange them on a baking tray and cook for 30-35 minutes in an oven that has been preheated to 180° until the filling has firmed up and browned nicely. Serve hot.

Level of difficulty: Medium

Time: 2 hours

Status: Meat

Translated by Hannah Hochner.