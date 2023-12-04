Old-fashioned orange cake: The perfect winter recipe

If you've recently visited the local markets, you might have noticed the arrival of orange season. These differ from the perfect, large oranges imported from afar and stored in refrigerators. Instead, they are the authentically Israeli oranges, slightly dusty and accompanied by a few leaves in the pile.

Now is the perfect time to venture into the kitchen and bake a classic, straightforward orange cake. The weather calls for a comforting cup of tea, allowing you to relax and savor the pleasure of the afternoon as the sun sets.

Old-Fashioned Orange Cake

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Total time: 80 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Pan size: 26 cm diameter

Ingredients:

6 XL eggs - separated into yolks and whites

2 oranges - grated, zest only

1½ cups (300 grams) sugar

½ cup (120 ml) oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ cup (180 ml) freshly squeezed orange juice

2 cups (280 grams) all-purpose flour

1 packet (10 grams) baking powder

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Instructions: