Old-fashioned orange cake: The perfect winter recipe

If you've recently visited the local markets, you might have noticed the arrival of orange season. These differ from the perfect, large oranges imported from afar and stored in refrigerators. Instead, they are the authentically Israeli oranges, slightly dusty and accompanied by a few leaves in the pile.
Now is the perfect time to venture into the kitchen and bake a classic, straightforward orange cake. The weather calls for a comforting cup of tea, allowing you to relax and savor the pleasure of the afternoon as the sun sets.
Old-Fashioned Orange Cake
Recipe by: Walla system! Food
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Total time: 80 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Pan size: 26 cm diameter
Ingredients:
6 XL eggs - separated into yolks and whites
2 oranges - grated, zest only
1½ cups (300 grams) sugar
½ cup (120 ml) oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
¾ cup (180 ml) freshly squeezed orange juice
2 cups (280 grams) all-purpose flour
1 packet (10 grams) baking powder
Powdered sugar, for dusting
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 160 degrees Celsius.
- In a mixing bowl, beat the egg whites to stiff peaks with half a cup of sugar (optionally add a pinch of salt at the beginning).
- In a separate bowl, combine the grated orange zest, remaining sugar, orange juice, vanilla extract, oil, and egg yolks. Gradually add the flour while mixing.
- Gently fold the beaten egg whites into the flour and yolk mixture using a spatula.
- Transfer the batter into a greased 26 cm springform pan and bake for approximately 60-70 minutes.
- Allow the cake to cool, then dust with powdered sugar.