In the Kitchen with Henny: Foods to comfort

Back-to-school season kicked off last week, but instead of the usual scene of cheerful parents sending their children off, we were met with somber faces, tear-filled eyes, and an overcast sky – unseasonably gray for this time of year.

In times like these, when life is an emotional whirlwind, I wanted to offer some comfort – through food. Simple, soothing recipes that can nourish not just the body but the heart as well. With so much uncertainty, it’s important to have something in our lives that feels uncomplicated and nurturing.

Sending all my readers comfort, strength, and a little hope, too, through these dishes.

BAKED FRENCH TOAST

Maybe it’s because I’m writing this on Sunday morning and the leftover challah is beckoning to be repurposed, but just the idea of baked French toast creates a wonderful aroma and a cozy environment. What I love about this is that it’s baked and not fried, so it’s not only healthier but it also simplifies the process without compromising on the taste. Baked French toast (credit: HENNY SHOR)

Yields 4-6 servings.

8 slices of challah

6 eggs

1½ cups milk (can be non-dairy)

2 Tbsp. sugar or sweetener

2 tsp. cinnamon

2 tsp. vanilla extract

Topping:

¼ cup brown sugar

2 tsp. cinnamon

Cut the 8 challah slices in half on an angle, and grease a pan with butter or spray. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, vanilla, sugar, and cinnamon until well combined.

Dip each piece of challah into the egg mixture, and then place it standing up and leaning on the sides of the pan. Continue this step until all the challah is used and the pan is full.

Take the remaining egg batter and pour it over the stacked challah slices in the pan.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or even overnight.

Preheat the oven to 175°C (350°F). Mix together the brown sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl and set aside. Bake the French toast covered for 20 minutes. Remove cover, sprinkle on the brown sugar mixture, and return to bake in the oven for another 15-20 minutes uncovered. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Serve with maple syrup or fresh berries.

THAI CABBAGE SALAD

I recently had this salad as a starter in a café, and it was love at first bite. I always get inspired to recreate recipes at home with a bit of my personal preferences added in. I often encourage my clients to do the same – add in your signature flavor to make the recipe yours.

Yields 6 servings.

500 gr. shredded cabbage

3 scallions, sliced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved (optional)

1 cup bean sprouts

Dressing:

1/3 cup natural peanut butter

¼ tsp. minced ginger/ginger spice

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. rice vinegar

2 Tbsp. pure maple syrup (or sweetener)

1 Tbsp. hot water

Garnish:

2 Tbsp. chopped peanuts

2 Tbsp. sesame seeds (black or white)

Prep all the salad ingredients and place them in a bowl. Cover and keep refrigerate. In a small bowl or jar, combine all the dressing ingredients. Cover the jar or bowl tightly, and shake until well combined. Refrigerate until serving. Right before serving, shake the dressing again, pour it over the salad, and sprinkle with chopped peanuts and sesame seeds.

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS

This is the VIP of comfort foods. Years ago, when we hosted yeshiva boys for Friday night dinner, this dish was always a hit, thanks to my husband, who would make it as a starter. Needless to say, leftovers never stood a chance.

Recently, the craving for this dish has resurfaced in our Shabbat dinner repertoire. Since I’m very careful about avoiding foods with monosodium glutamate (MSG), I was thrilled when we found a package of chorizos made with natural spices. All I can say is, I can’t wait until next week to enjoy these again!

Yields 4-6 servings.

6 frozen kosher sausages/chorizos, cut into 2-in. chunks

3-4 peppers, cut into chunks

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

½ tsp. dried basil leaves

½ tsp. dried oregano

Pinch of red pepper flakes

For the best results, use sausages that are mostly frozen to prevent them from falling apart. With a sharp knife, chop them into 2-inch pieces even while frozen.

Heat a large skillet and add the sausage pieces, cooking for about 5 minutes. Turn and mix them often until they are slightly browned. Once browned, remove the par cooked sausages and set them aside.

In the same skillet, add olive oil and sauté the diced onions for about 4 minutes until softened. Add the minced garlic and stir for an additional minute. Then, return the sausages to the skillet, along with the sliced peppers. Sprinkle in some basil, oregano, and a tiny pinch of crushed red pepper.

Cook everything over medium heat for about 8-10 minutes, stirring every few minutes. Lower the heat, cover the skillet, and allow it to cook for another 8 minutes. Once done, turn off the heat and keep the dish warm until serving.

PEANUT BUTTER FUDGE

Peanut butter and chocolate is the best comfort food combo to satisfy those sweet cravings.

This fudge is made with all natural ingredients and requires no cooking or baking – just freezing.

Yields a 21-cm. x 14-cm. pan (8” x 5”)

Fudge:

½ cup of raw tehina

½ cup natural peanut butter

¼ cup cocoa powder

¼ cup pure maple syrup

3 Tbsp. coconut oil

1 tsp. coarse salt

Peanut butter swirl:

3 Tbsp. peanut butter

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

Sprinkle of coarse salt

Line a pan or dish with baking paper (see size above). In a bowl, mix all the fudge ingredients together. If the coconut oil has solidified, run the jar under very warm water or place it in a bowl of hot water for 3-4 minutes until enough has liquefied. Stir the mixture with a rubber spatula until it is smooth and creamy. Pour the fudge into the lined pan and spread it evenly.

For the swirl on top, mix the peanut butter and maple syrup together in a small bowl and pour it over the fudge. Use a spoon to gently swirl the peanut butter into the fudge, being careful not to overmix so the swirls remain visible.

Sprinkle some kosher salt on top and place the pan in the freezer for at least 3 hours. Once frozen, cut the fudge into squares and store it in an airtight container in the freezer. Remove from the freezer 5 minutes before serving.

I HOPE we all find comfort in our own way; these recipes are just a boost of a loving hug. I’m looking forward to preparing for the new year ahead that’s filled with new possibilities and hope. Wishing you all a Shabbat shalom of peace and comfort. 

The writer is a kitchen coach who teaches women how to create a meal plan and cook so they get dinner on the table and prepare for Shabbat and holidays on time. To book her for one-on-one coaching or an event: www.inthekitchenwithhenny.com