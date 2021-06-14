The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Avocado: Israel's most economic crop

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly. This year, revenues are expected to double last year's revenues, which reached an estimated sale of 270,000 tons of avocados.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 14, 2021 19:44
Israel exports about 45% of its avocado produce.
A special exhibition scheduled to take place between June 14-15 in Jerusalem will celebrate the blossoming avocado industry in Israel.
The AgroMashov exhibition, Israel's leading agriculture exhibition, will take place at the International Convention Center in the capital and will focus on the growing demand of the fruit.  
One of the most prominent avocado growers in Israel, Rami Cohen, sated that "as of today, [growing avocados] is the most profitable legal produce in the country," adding that "avocado is certainly the king of agriculture." 
Avocados are considered a tropical fruit, which needs certain temperature but also a lot of water to survive. Many varieties of avocadoes grow in Israel both in the north, such as in Rosh HaNikra and Kibbutz Dan, and all the way to the south, surrounding the Gaza strip and the Jordan Valley.
Every year, about 10,000 dunam (approx. 1,000,000 square meters) of agriculture fields are planted with avocado seeds in Israel, which exports about 45% of its avocado produce. And the amount of exported avocados has doubled in the past decade.  
Since waiting for avocadoes to ripen can be a tricky business, many retail chains have started selling avocadoes labeled as ripe and ready to eat. Over the past year the sales of ripe avocadoes have grown from 2% to 15% and experts expect it to grow by 50% next year. 
The AgroMashov conference this year will mark its 30th anniversary, reflecting the relevance avocado holds to Israelis and to the country as a whole. The 2021 conference in Jerusalem will be the first event to be held following the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted all events for about a year and a half. 
The conference will be held in Jerusalem this year for the first time. It will offer participants "avocado cafés," where avocado enthusiasts could learn about the special traits of the fruit, while enjoying free samples and connecting to others who share the passion for the unique fruit.
Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.     



