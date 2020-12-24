Pascale’s Kitchen: Piping hot drinks

With winter here, days are short and nights are cold. That means it’s the perfect time to prepare filling soups and stews with lots of healthy legumes and grains, or even a cholent to serve on Shabbat. But some evenings when you come home all you want is a steaming hot drink.Sometimes you feel like making a strong black or green tea, a light herbal concoction or apple cider. And of course, there’s always good ol’ coffee. This week, I’m bringing you recipes to make different kinds of hot chocolate, as well as dairy and pareve recipes for sachlav, and last but not least, crispy cookies that are perfect for dipping in your drink of choice.Learn more about Pascale's Kitchen here>>The most important rule to follow when making hot chocolate is to only use quality raw materials. This includes the type of milk you pick, as well as the nuts, vanilla and – it goes without saying – the highest quality chocolate. Then, all you need to do is give the pot a good stir and wait until the mixture has reached the exact thickness you desire.Next, the most fun part of all: picking toppings. You can add whipped cream, cookie crumbs, chocolate shavings, marshmallows, cinnamon or even orange zest. All it takes is one sip from a glass of this heavenly potion to make you appreciate the wonderful gift of wintertime. Enjoy!HOT CHOCOLATE WITH VANILLAMakes 6 servings.
2 Tbsp. cornflour
150 gr. bittersweet or milk chocolate, broken up into squares
4 Tbsp. cocoa powder
½-¾ cup powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
Toppings:
1 cup whipped cream
Cinnamon
Small marshmallow
(For adults) chocolate or coffee liqueurPour the milk into a medium pot. Add the cornflour and mix well while the milk is still cold to get rid of the lumps.Heat over a medium flame. Add the chocolate squares and mix well. Add the cocoa powder, powdered sugar and vanilla. Lower the flame and stir until smooth.Taste and adjust sweetness. Continue cooking a few more minutes until chocolate milk thickens. Remove from flame.Pour into large glasses. Add the whipped cream using a pastry bag. Adorn with marshmallows and cinnamon. You can also add any other toppings you want, such as chocolate candies.Level of difficulty: Easy.
Time: 15 minutes.
Status: Dairy.HOT CHOCOLATE WITH ALMONDSMakes 2 servings.2 cups milk
2 Tbsp. cornflour (or 3 Tbsp. if you like it thick)
½ cup cold water
2 Tbsp. sugar
1 tsp. cocoa powder
1 Tbsp. slivered almonds
1 tsp. chocolate liqueur
100 gr. milk chocolate
50 gr. white chocolateToppings:
½ cup whipped cream
1 Ferrero Rocher chocolate ball, cut in halfAdd the cornflour to one cup of cold milk in a glass and mix well until smooth.Pour the milk and cornflour mixture into a medium pot with the other cup of the milk and heat over a low flame. Pour the water into a bowl and then add the sugar and cocoa powder. Mix well. Slowly add this to the milk mixture in the pot while stirring quickly. Cook for another minute or two until it reaches the desired thickness. Add the almonds and liqueur. Mix well. Remove from the flame and add both types of chocolates. Mix well and then pour into glasses. Add a big dollop of whipped cream on each glass and then place half of the Ferrero Rocher chocolate ball in the middle of the whipped cream.Level of difficulty: Easy.
Time: 15 minutes.
Status: Dairy.
SACHLAV (KSAB)Makes 4 servings.3 cups milk or water
4 Tbsp. sugar
6 Tbsp. millet or 3 Tbsp. cornflour
½ cup ground almonds
¼ cup chopped walnuts
5 dates, without pits and choppedToppings:
½ tsp. cinnamon
3-4 drops rosewater
Ground coconut
Pine nuts
PistachiosPour 2 cups of the milk or water into a pot with a handle. Add the sugar and mix. Heat over a medium flame. Pour the cornflour or millet into a separate bowl, and then add the remaining cup of milk or water. Mix, then pour into the pot and cook while stirring for another 2 or 3 minutes until the mixture thickens.Pour into glasses and adorn with nuts and dates. Sprinkle with cinnamon.Level of difficulty: Easy.
Time: 20 minutes.
Status: Dairy or pareve.VANILLA AND ORANGE COOKIESMakes 20 cookies.200 gr. softened butter or margarine
½ cup powdered sugar
1 large egg
1 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. orange or lemon zest
2.5 cups flour, sifted
¼ tsp. baking powder
1 Tbsp. cornflour
Pinch of saltChocolate topping:
100 g bittersweet chocolate
1-2 drops oilAdd the butter, powdered sugar, egg, vanilla and zest to the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a dough attachment. Mix on medium speed. Add the flour, baking powder, cornflour and salt. Mix well.If needed, you can add a little more flour. Wrap in plastic wrap and put in the fridge for 30-60 minutes.Flour your work surface and then roll out the dough until it’s ½-cm. thick. Using a square cookie cutter, cut out cookies and arrange them on a tray lined with baking paper. Bake in an oven that has been preheated to 180°C for 20 minutes. Remove cookies from oven and let completely cool. Put the chocolate in a bowl and add the oil. Melt in the microwave a few seconds at a time until completely melted. Mix well. Dip the cookies halfway into the chocolate mixture and then place them on a wire rack to dry. When the chocolate has hardened, you can store the cookies in an airtight container. Serve with hot chocolate or sachlav.Level of difficulty: Medium.
Time: 40 minutes.
Status: Dairy or pareve.Translated by Hannah Hochner.
4 cups milk
