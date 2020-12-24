The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Pascale’s Kitchen: Piping hot drinks

All it takes is one sip from a glass of this heavenly potion to make you appreciate the wonderful gift of wintertime.

By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN  
DECEMBER 24, 2020 10:54
If you want to make a larger amount of chocolate topping, add another 50-100 grams of chocolate. (photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
If you want to make a larger amount of chocolate topping, add another 50-100 grams of chocolate.
(photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN)
With winter here, days are short and nights are cold. That means it’s the perfect time to prepare filling soups and stews with lots of healthy legumes and grains, or even a cholent to serve on Shabbat. But some evenings when you come home all you want is a steaming hot drink.
Sometimes you feel like making a strong black or green tea, a light herbal concoction or apple cider. And of course, there’s always good ol’ coffee. This week, I’m bringing you recipes to make different kinds of hot chocolate, as well as dairy and pareve recipes for sachlav, and last but not least, crispy cookies that are perfect for dipping in your drink of choice.
Learn more about Pascale's Kitchen here>>
The most important rule to follow when making hot chocolate is to only use quality raw materials. This includes the type of milk you pick, as well as the nuts, vanilla and – it goes without saying – the highest quality chocolate. Then, all you need to do is give the pot a good stir and wait until the mixture has reached the exact thickness you desire.
Next, the most fun part of all: picking toppings. You can add whipped cream, cookie crumbs, chocolate shavings, marshmallows, cinnamon or even orange zest. All it takes is one sip from a glass of this heavenly potion to make you appreciate the wonderful gift of wintertime. Enjoy!
HOT CHOCOLATE WITH VANILLA
Makes 6 servings.
4 cups milk
2 Tbsp. cornflour
150 gr. bittersweet or milk chocolate, broken up into squares
4 Tbsp. cocoa powder
½-¾ cup powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
Toppings:
1 cup whipped cream
Cinnamon
Small marshmallow
(For adults) chocolate or coffee liqueur
Pour the milk into a medium pot. Add the cornflour and mix well while the milk is still cold to get rid of the lumps.
Heat over a medium flame. Add the chocolate squares and mix well. Add the cocoa powder, powdered sugar and vanilla. Lower the flame and stir until smooth.
Taste and adjust sweetness. Continue cooking a few more minutes until chocolate milk thickens. Remove from flame.
Pour into large glasses. Add the whipped cream using a pastry bag. Adorn with marshmallows and cinnamon. You can also add any other toppings you want, such as chocolate candies.
Level of difficulty: Easy.
Time: 15 minutes.
Status: Dairy.
HOT CHOCOLATE WITH ALMONDS
Makes 2 servings.
2 cups milk
2 Tbsp. cornflour (or 3 Tbsp. if you like it thick)
½ cup cold water
2 Tbsp. sugar
1 tsp. cocoa powder
1 Tbsp. slivered almonds
1 tsp. chocolate liqueur
100 gr. milk chocolate
50 gr. white chocolate
Toppings:
½ cup whipped cream
1 Ferrero Rocher chocolate ball, cut in half
Add the cornflour to one cup of cold milk in a glass and mix well until smooth.
Pour the milk and cornflour mixture into a medium pot with the other cup of the milk and heat over a low flame. Pour the water into a bowl and then add the sugar and cocoa powder. Mix well. Slowly add this to the milk mixture in the pot while stirring quickly. Cook for another minute or two until it reaches the desired thickness. Add the almonds and liqueur. Mix well. Remove from the flame and add both types of chocolates. Mix well and then pour into glasses. Add a big dollop of whipped cream on each glass and then place half of the Ferrero Rocher chocolate ball in the middle of the whipped cream.
Level of difficulty: Easy.
Time: 15 minutes.
Status: Dairy.

Sachlav. (Photo credit: Pascale Perez-Rubin)Sachlav. (Photo credit: Pascale Perez-Rubin)
SACHLAV (KSAB)
Makes 4 servings.
3 cups milk or water
4 Tbsp. sugar
6 Tbsp. millet or 3 Tbsp. cornflour
½ cup ground almonds
¼ cup chopped walnuts
5 dates, without pits and chopped
Toppings:
½ tsp. cinnamon
3-4 drops rosewater
Ground coconut
Pine nuts
Pistachios
Pour 2 cups of the milk or water into a pot with a handle. Add the sugar and mix. Heat over a medium flame. Pour the cornflour or millet into a separate bowl, and then add the remaining cup of milk or water. Mix, then pour into the pot and cook while stirring for another 2 or 3 minutes until the mixture thickens.
Pour into glasses and adorn with nuts and dates. Sprinkle with cinnamon.
Level of difficulty: Easy.
Time: 20 minutes.
Status: Dairy or pareve.
VANILLA AND ORANGE COOKIES
Makes 20 cookies.
200 gr. softened butter or margarine
½ cup powdered sugar
1 large egg
1 tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. orange or lemon zest
2.5 cups flour, sifted
¼ tsp. baking powder
1 Tbsp. cornflour
Pinch of salt
Chocolate topping:
100 g bittersweet chocolate
1-2 drops oil
Add the butter, powdered sugar, egg, vanilla and zest to the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a dough attachment. Mix on medium speed. Add the flour, baking powder, cornflour and salt. Mix well.
If needed, you can add a little more flour. Wrap in plastic wrap and put in the fridge for 30-60 minutes.
Flour your work surface and then roll out the dough until it’s ½-cm. thick. Using a square cookie cutter, cut out cookies and arrange them on a tray lined with baking paper. Bake in an oven that has been preheated to 180°C for 20 minutes.
You can split the dough into two sections, then add a little cocoa powder to one half to make it darker. Then, roll out strings of both color doughs and wrap them around each other. Cut the strings so each piece is 20-25 cm. long, then bake. (Photo credit: Pascale Peretz-Rubin)You can split the dough into two sections, then add a little cocoa powder to one half to make it darker. Then, roll out strings of both color doughs and wrap them around each other. Cut the strings so each piece is 20-25 cm. long, then bake. (Photo credit: Pascale Peretz-Rubin)
Remove cookies from oven and let completely cool. Put the chocolate in a bowl and add the oil. Melt in the microwave a few seconds at a time until completely melted. Mix well. Dip the cookies halfway into the chocolate mixture and then place them on a wire rack to dry. When the chocolate has hardened, you can store the cookies in an airtight container. Serve with hot chocolate or sachlav.
Level of difficulty: Medium.
Time: 40 minutes.
Status: Dairy or pareve.
Translated by Hannah Hochner.


Tags food winter coffee
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Time for the elections Israel actually needs - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The Pollard puzzle: A pension but no parade - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel

Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals?

 By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready

NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by