The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Tali Lama - Indian vegan feast prepared in a ghost kitchen

Everything was mildly seasoned with an overall curry flavor, which was fine, although at home we make our curry so hot that after a few mouthfuls you are in a hot sweat.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH  
JANUARY 15, 2021 08:31
Tali Lama (photo credit: Courtesy)
Tali Lama
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Tali Lama is a vegan Indian establishment run by a young Israeli couple, Aviv and Daniel Maizels, neither of whom came from the world of catering.
She worked in sales, while he had tried his hand at many things, including acting and directing, working for a time at Beit Lessin and also with Orna Porat.
He had traveled extensively in India, loved the food and dreamed of opening a restaurant. During a “resting” period from his acting career he spent some time working in a bank.
It was there, in a serendipitous encounter with a client, that he discovered there was a restaurant for sale.
“I had just given birth to my second daughter,” relates Aviv, “and two hours later we bought the company.”
After several culinary adventures in Ra’anana and Herzliya, they relocated to Netanya just before the coronavirus hit. Here they rent a ghost kitchen and send out their food to an ever-increasing crowd of satisfied customers.
A ghost kitchen, for the uninitiated, is a food preparation facility set up for delivery-only meals. It’s been around for years, worldwide, but the concept really came into its own during corona.
We opened our vegan Indian feast with samosa and dipping sauces. The crispy exterior surrounded a filling of potato puree, peas and a mix of Indian spices. The two sauces were tamarindi, a sweet syrupy mix, and coriander and mint chutney, which was very green but not sweet (NIS 22).
For the main course, there was a generous helping of white basmati rice and three different “stews” to eat with it. The first was a spicy blend of kidney and haricot beans, the second was a kind of stuffing made from tofu with poppy seeds and raisins, and the third, a classic dish known as aloo gobi made from potato chunks and cauliflower.
Everything was mildly seasoned with an overall curry flavor, which was fine, although at home we make our curry so hot that after a few mouthfuls you are in a hot sweat.
We also enjoyed an Indian “hamburger” which consisted of an authentic bun filled with crusted potato.
Included in our food parcel was a dish of soy yogurt, quite pungent – and a chapati – Indian pita-like bread.
Finally, we found two very good desserts in the bag: a malabi-type jelly flavored with lemongrass and topped with organic raspberry jam; and two slices of Bhagsu cake, a delicious three-layer concoction of shortbread biscuit, caramel cream and chocolate topping.
Dessert went very well with a cup of (homemade) Indian tea and made a fitting ending to our exotic meal.
Prices: Burger – NIS 43; stews, three kinds – NIS 53; desserts – NIS 18; chapati – NIS 3.
Tali Lama
Sun.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Phone for deliveries: 051-260-8026.
The writer was a guest of the restaurant.


Tags restaurant review indian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: The Arab vote's short-term, long-term significance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
3

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
4

Washington rioter identified as son of New York Modern Orthodox judge

A US Capitol window is seen smashed a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US, January 7, 2021.
5

Astronomers watch for first time as galaxy 'far, far away' dies

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by