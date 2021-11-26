The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Where to eat good entrecote steak in Petah Tikvah

A review of Entrecote – where meat reigns supreme.

By GLORIA DEUTSCH
Published: NOVEMBER 26, 2021 03:01
Entrecote (photo credit: ALEX DEUTCH)
Entrecote
(photo credit: ALEX DEUTCH)
With a name like Entrecote, you would expect a good steak to be on the menu, and you would be right.
But for those who eschew beef, like me, there is a wide variety of other dishes to choose from, including fish, although a vegetarian would be hard put to find something to eat as a main course.
The place is glatt kosher and reminded me very much of Israel circa 1975, with a menu offering grills, skewers and dishes of hummus and falafel as starters.
So, feeling nostalgic, we settled down to an evening of gastronomic memories.
We chose the mixed salads as a first course, which are traditionally eaten with lafa, a large flat pita. For NIS 22 each, our sweet waitress – an 11th grader – brought small dishes containing a variety of fresh salads. Almost every vegetable ever grown appeared to have been commandeered into this expansive starter – tomatoes, beetroot, sweet potato, carrot, cabbage, corn and at least two types of eggplant.
Lafa and salads (credit: ALEX DEUTCH) Lafa and salads (credit: ALEX DEUTCH)
The predominant spice used in most of these salads was pilpel harif, or chili pepper. Luckily, we have trained our palates over the years to enjoy spicy food, so the starter went down really well, and we marveled at the wonderful things a good chef can do with vegetables.
For a main course, my companion chose a grilled entrecôte steak and seemed very satisfied with it, although the usual “rare, medium, or well-done?” question had not been asked. It was tender, tasty and vanished with surprising alacrity (NIS 119).
My choice was grilled pargit, and a huge amount of the dark chicken meat arrived at our table. It required stamina and persistence to finish and, regrettably, I had neither (NIS 59).
The side dish of mushrooms made me think of a food critic employed at The Jerusalem Post many years ago, Haim Shapiro. He wrote well and was idiosyncratic both in his choice of words and food.
His bête noire was canned mushrooms – much more common in the ’70s than now – and he slammed them on every possible occasion. These, even with the addition of fried onions, would have had Haim going apoplectic (NIS 29/23).
We shared a cassata as dessert. This consisted of a mousse-like vanilla cream wedged between two wafers with a chocolate nut topping (NIS 34). It was passable.
For liquid refreshment my companion drank a very large glass of ale (NIS 23), and I had a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon, which seemed the right choice for the somewhat earthy food.
Before leaving we inspected the private room behind a screen which is popular for small parties. It has the trunk of an old tree growing through the ceiling – quite an unusual sight.
The restaurant can also cater for parties of up to 130 people, and is very popular among the haredi residents of the area.
There is no English menu, but the helpful staff will explain what is available. But take my tip and learn Hebrew – it can be very useful.
Entrecote
28 A.D. Gordon Street
Petah Tikva
Tel: (03) 934-2510
Open: Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m-11:30 p.m.
Kashrut: Mehadrin Beit Yosef.

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.


Tags food review steak meat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

On day for ending violence against women, we need less talk, more action

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

How can Hanukkah evict the darkness of the technological invasion?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
3

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
5

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by