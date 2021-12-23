MediWound offers hope for chronic wound treatment - study

Israeli biopharmaceutical company MediWound announced on Monday that a phase two pharmacology study found positive initial data of EscharEx, a bioactive therapy for rapid debridement in chronic and hard-to-heal wounds

The US-based study, which remains ongoing, examined the treatment of seven patients with either diabetic foot ulcers or venous leg ulcers. EscharEx demonstrated safe and effective debridement of the conditions within a few daily applications. Additionally, evaluation of wounds’ tissue samples (biopsies) and fluorescence images, indicated a reduction of biofilm and bacterial load after EscharEx treatment.

EscharEx acts by mediating the proteolytic enzymes that cleave and get rid of the necrotic tissue, in addition to readying the wound bed for healing. EscharEx remains an investigational product and is currently in a US phase two

adaptive design study.

MediWound expects to share the full data set from this study in the first half of 2022, according to its CEO, Sharon Malka.

“The data from this pharmacology study, which is in-line [sic] with the results of our previous phase two study in both VLU’s and DFU’s, clearly supports EscharEx as a potential triple threat in the treatment of chronic wounds with its effective wound debridement, disruption of biofilm, and reduction of bacterial load,” Malka said. “We believe that EscharEx, with its attractive product profile, can meaningfully improve wound care treatment over the current standard of care."

Dr. Robert Snyder, Chief Medical Director of the EscharEx program, added: “We are very pleased to see the initial

data show that EscharEx could effectively debride wounds while disrupting biofilm and lowering bacterial bioburden. There is wide consensus among clinicians that infection and microbial biofilm impedes [sic] the healing

process and prolongs wound healing. The pharmacology study provides us with a better understanding of what

is happening in the wound bed, both during and after debridement with EscharEx.”