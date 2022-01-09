The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

You must replace your toothbrush every time you have a cold. Here's why

Here's all you need to know about the germs that can collect in your toothbrush if not properly handled

By WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 9, 2022 19:40

Updated: JANUARY 9, 2022 19:50
Brushing teeth (Illustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Brushing teeth (Illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Brushing your teeth maintains the health of your mouth and teeth, but in some situations the toothbrush can damage your teeth and harm you. An expert explains how to properly use a toothbrush, and when it must be discarded

Everyone knows how important brushing is for your whole body. It protects the teeth, oral cavity and even prevents certain diseases. But for brushing to do all this good it's important to do it right - and most importantly to make sure your toothbrush does its job.
"Clinical studies show that a new toothbrush removes more plaque than a worn brush and works more effectively to keep the teeth clean and healthy," explains Dr. Ariel Savyon, a dentist and director of the Savyon Medical Center clinic in Rishon Lezion.
The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends replacing a toothbrush once every three to four months, or earlier if the brush hairs have worn out or changed shape.
"The main reason for frequent replacement is that no matter what type of toothbrush it is, the fibers wear out and erode over time and lose their effectiveness," explained Savyon. As a result, the quality of the brushing decreases and the gums can be damaged.

Don’t let your brush become a bacterial breeding ground

The fibers of most brushes don't kill bacteria in the mouth and don’t protect against gum disease, so be sure to replace the brush regularly to enjoy maximum effectiveness and maintain a high level of hygiene.
"The human mouth is populated by a diverse ecological environment of microorganisms, and hundreds of different types of bacteria and fungi including harmful streptococcus bacteria, which are the cause of sore throats," explained Savyon. "When the same toothbrush is used for a long time, it’s more likely to serve as a home for colonies of bacteria that can enter the body's systems through the mouth and cause various diseases.

Sick? Have a cold? Replace your toothbrush

When you are sick, more bacteria enters your body which are also transferred to the toothbrush and remain and multiply in it, so it is very important to replace the brush immediately after you recover. Savyon says that "if you continue to use the same brush, it increases the chance to grow bacteria that can enter the oral cavity and cause a variety of problems such as gingivitis, receding gums, bad breath and more, so that every time we brush our teeth we endanger the health of our mouth and teeth.”
How to store a toothbrush to reduce the amount of bacteria

A toothbrush can become contaminated with the environment in which it is located, so bathrooms, where the toothbrushes are usually stored, provide fertile ground for coliform bacteria and e-coli. 
It’s important to store the toothbrush in a vertical position for quick drying, and make sure it does not come in contact with other brushes. It is important to avoid covering the brush, as "this creates moisture traps and fertile ground for the rapid growth and spread of bacteria."

Three effective brushing tips

Of course, the way you brush also has an effect on the health of your teeth. Here are Savyon's tips:
1. Apply very little force to remove the bacteria from the teeth. It’s recommended to use a brush with soft and not hard fibers that can damage the delicate texture of the gums.
2. Brush your teeth only twice a day, in the morning and at night before bed. There are times when brushing is harmful, such as after eating, as it damages the teeth and causes acid erosion. While eating, the level of acidity in the mouth decreases and the enamel becomes soft and vulnerable, so brushing teeth is more harmful than beneficial. Waiting about a quarter of an hour after a meal is crucial.
3. Brush your teeth, gums and tongue. Brushing the gums stimulates blood circulation and prevents gingivitis and gum diseases, while brushing the tongue cleanses it of the many bacteria it harbors. It’s important to brush the tongue with a dedicated device and not with the brush, as this will spread all the bacteria in the mouth.


Tags health dentist hygiene Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Arab MKs have every right to speak Arabic during Knesset debates - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Time to create pandemic travel exceptions rule - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Asher Fredman

Abraham Accords' true potential goes far deeper than business ties - opinion

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Greer Fay Cashman

Death of an icon – a tribute to Yoram Taharlev

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
4

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
5

Israel's Mossad bombed German, Swiss firms to stop Pakistani nukes - report

A masked protester sits next to a flag of Pakistan during an anti-Indian protest

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by