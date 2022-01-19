The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Influenza virus activity has decreased in the State of Israel

The Israeli Ministry of Health announced there is an early decrease of influenza activity in Israel, probably due to the coronavirus morbidity situation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 19, 2022 20:42
A doctor prepares a syringe as part of the start of the seasonal influenza vaccination campaign in Nice, France October 24, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)
A doctor prepares a syringe as part of the start of the seasonal influenza vaccination campaign in Nice, France October 24, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD)
On Wednesday, the Israeli Ministry of Health announced there has been a decline in influenza activity in Israel
"The decline is reflected in the number of new hospitalizations added in the last week and a decrease in influenza-like morbidity in the community," the ministry stated. 
Between 2021 and last week, a total of 4,143 confirmed influenza patients were reported, including 1,036 children and adolescents under the age of 18 years and 253 pregnant women.
Most patients were infected with Influenza A, which was identified in the Central Laboratory for Viruses as a subtype A/H3 flu, which is included in the flu vaccine given in Israel this season.
This is an early decrease in comparison to previous seasons, probably due to the coronavirus morbidity situation, which dictates social distancing maintained by the public, absence from schools and workplaces and wearing masks.
Health Ministry D-G Nachman Ash receiving a flu vaccine on October 17, 2021 (credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)Health Ministry D-G Nachman Ash receiving a flu vaccine on October 17, 2021 (credit: HEALTH MINISTRY)
New COVID-19 cases reached a record of 72,129 on Tuesday. The previous highest number, registered on Monday, was 66,652. 
While both COVID-19 and flu vaccines are available, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel is aiming to launch a single booster vaccination that will protect against both Covid-19 and flu within two years, the Guardian reported. 
Bancel says the "goal is to be able to have a single annual booster so that we don’t have compliance issues where people don’t want to get two to three shots a winter.” 


