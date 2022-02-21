COVID-19 in Israel: 17,658 new cases, 775 in serious condition

A total of 17,658 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Israel on Sunday, with a positive return rate of 19.2% for some 92,000 antigen and PCR tests taken throughout the day.

The number of serious patients has fallen to 775, down from 832 the previous day, with 300 patients considered to be in critical condition within that number, 240 of whom are intubated. An additional 27 people are connected to ECMO machines according to a Monday morning Health Ministry update.

There are currently 1,784 people in hospital with COVID-19, 719 of whom are in mild condition. As of Monday morning, 105 children and teens under the age of 18 are in hospital with COVID-19, and 16 are considered to be in serious or critical condition.

In the education system, there are currently 35,390 active coronavirus cases among the students, with a further 6,908 students in isolation. Within staff members, there are 4,939 active cases and a further 708 people in isolation.

COVID-19 rapid antigen test (credit: FLICKR)

Of the 13 COVID-19 related deaths recorded on Sunday, 10 were in unvaccinated people and the other three were fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths reported since the start of the pandemic has risen to 9,971.